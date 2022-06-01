EF Hutton Appoints Michael G. King, Jr. as Managing Director, Head of Healthcare Research

New York, NY, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, announced today Michael G. King, Jr. has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Healthcare Research. Mike will leverage his extensive experience in financial and strategic analyses along with his broad range of industry contacts to deliver analytical and behavioral insights and trend reports across the healthcare and life sciences sectors for our clients and investors.



Mike is an award-winning research analyst(1) with over 25 years of experience advising company executives, determining fair value of companies, and creating outstanding relationships with buy-side investors, sell-side peers, and thought leaders in a variety of scientific and medical disciplines in the investment banking industry. In 2014, he was ranked first among all stock pickers in the pharmaceuticals category in the annual "Best on the Street" analyst survey(2) conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

Prior to joining EF Hutton, Michael was a Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst at HC Wainwright & Co., LLC where he was responsible for initiating coverage of companies in the biotechnology space. Mike has held numerous leadership roles in biotechnology and healthcare research, including Entrepreneur in Residence at Fortress Biotech, Inc.; Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Research Analyst at JMP Securities; Director of Research and Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Dawson James Securities; Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Rodman & Renshaw; Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Development at publicly traded ZIOPHARM Oncology; and Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Wedbush Securities. Additionally, he's held research roles at Merriman Curhan Ford, Banc of America Securities, Robertson Stephens, Vector Securities and Dillon Read & Co., covering a wide range of market capitalizations and therapeutic categories.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton, stated, "In 2021, we set out to build a sell-side research platform that would provide quality research on small and mid-cap companies differentiating us from our peers. I'm confident that Mike King will help us continue to do just that as he joins our EF Hutton team with his vast array of experience in the industry and specifically in the healthcare and life sciences sectors."

"Mike is an exceptional research analyst who is well connected across the industry and fiercely dedicated to providing research coverage on healthcare and life sciences companies. We're pleased to have him on our team, and we look forward to seeing the impact he makes not only for our investors but also on our team at EF Hutton," commented EF Hutton President, David W. Boral.

Mike King, Managing Director, Head of Healthcare Research, commented, "I've always had a passion for the healthcare and life sciences due to the rapid growth of the sectors fueled by amazing innovations. For that same reason, I'm thrilled to be joining EF Hutton, which is such an incredibly entrepreneurial and innovative firm that's been on a growth journey over the past two years."

EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth. Since its inception in May of 2020, it has raised more than $10 billion in capital. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton is a global full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood US, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited KWG. The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited ($8.7 billion AUM and 15 offices worldwide) provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients. EF Hutton's experienced, industry agnostic investment banking team is dedicated to providing strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies around the world. EF Hutton has led public and private offerings across both the debt and equity capital markets. With a client centric investment bank model and the support of a global syndicate network, EF Hutton is the ideal strategic partner for middle market issuers.

(1): Recipient of 2014 Wall Street Journal "Best on the Street" award

(2): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Best_on_the_Street

