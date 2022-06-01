Cavitation Technologies Receives International Purchase Orders for Low Pressure Nano Reactor System (LPN)

CHATSWORTH, CA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CVAT" or the "Company") CVAT received two purchase orders for its low-pressure Nano Reactor® System (LPN) from Mexico for chemical refining of vegetable oils, and the Company anticipates it will receive two additional orders from India in the current quarter.

Mr. Roman Gordon, CVAT's Global Technology Manager, stated: "We are continuously expanding our technology in edible vegetable oil refining, which provides attractive economics that will enable us to maximize returns for our shareholders. We expect to have additional system installations completed in the US and internationally in the coming months."

Technology Overview :

The LPN multistage Nano Reactor® is designed to achieve an improved performance over conventional technologies and covers a wide range of applications in processing large volumes of fluids. In vegetable oil refining, the LPN technology offers an enhanced performance, lowered operating expenses, reduced environmental impact, exceptional oil quality, improved shelf life, and reduction of up to 90% of the harsh chemicals used in conventional edible vegetable oil refining processes.

In addition to chemical refining of vegetable oils, CVAT's technology is applicable to food and beverages, water, pharmaceutical and medical cannabis, coatings and fuels.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The Company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions, and include statements such as, "We expect to have additional system installations completed in the US and internationally in the coming months." These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.