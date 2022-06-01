Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. Announces Share Reduction and Progress

ANGOLA, IN, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. SMEV is proud to announce as of Friday, May 27th, 2022, it has submitted all the necessary documents to retire 460,500 shares of Preferred stock. This Preferred stock, which equated to over 900 million shares of common stock. These shares were purchased by Mr. Baker from previous management last year. President Marvin Baker states, "With this reduction we feel we have completed all pieces to the cleanup puzzle of this entity. With companies reaching out to us lately to go public via Acquisition/ Reverse mergers we feel we are in prime position and have a lot more negotiation room to better the outcome for both our balance sheet & shareholders."



Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. has recently engaged Ward Legal Group PLLC to assist with things such as name change, QB Up list and other corporate actions. Ward Legal Group replaces Carey Cooley, Mr. Cooley was removed recently per his request, with his reasoning being to focus on his other publicly traded companies. We would like to thank Mr. Cooley for assisting with documents, and most of all the 180 million common stock he was able to reduce held by previous management.

Our first Acquisition, Nitro Holdings LLC purchased a 90-acre Fish Farm in Sept 2021. Located in Vanceboro, NC, this farm was nonoperational when it was purchased by COO Bryan Wilkinson last year. After a busy winter/spring it has been brought back into production and will be the home of Hybrid Stripped Bass Cultivation. Mr. Wilkinson, President of Nitro Holdings, states, "When this farm was purchased Via auction last year, we understood the busy & long days we had ahead to revive and bring this back to operational levels. Over the past 6 months we have replaced wells, water lines, drains, electric, and made countless other improvements to the farm and property. We expect to be stocking the first 3 ponds within the next 45 days, from there things will really ramp up." Updates on that project will be released via PR or can be seen on https://twitter.com/NitroHoldings

In the 1st Q of 2022, Nitro Holdings LLC formed Nitro Digital LLC which focuses on NFT & Crypto sector. To date, they have purchased several NFTs and have started buying Digital Assets during the market pullback to add to the balance sheet. Nitro Digital LLC will actively buy/sell crypto Assets & NFTs in efforts to bolster the balance sheet.

Nitro Holdings LLC, is an Aqua-Culture based company focused on Farming, Logistics with interest in expansion into Hydroponics & Aquaponics. We plan to have our own state-of-the-art recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) with expansion to indoor grow out facilities. We are actively searching for JV partners as well as acquisitions in the Aquaculture space.

Nitro Digital LLC, A wholly owned subsidiary of Nitro Holdings LLC, will focus on NFT, Crypto as well as possible JVs in the BTC/NFT sector. Currently Nitro Digital is actively looking for NFT/crypto investments to carry on the balance sheet going forward.

