Advisors Mortgage Group's Lake Forest Branch Move for Mobility Supports Free Wheelchair Mission

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group ("Advisors" or the "Company"), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces its Lake Forest, California, branch participated in a 5K Walk/Run for Mobility on May 22 in Newport Beach to raise awareness for Free Wheelchair Mission, a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for developing countries around the world. The branch has been donating to this organization since 2015 and became the top sponsor in 2020.

"I am deeply passionate," says Perla Wright, Lake Forest branch manager, "about bringing mobility to people in developing countries. I have seen how the gift of a wheelchair transforms the lives of recipients and their loved ones. The gift of mobility provides more than mobility, it provides hope, freedom, and community. Without mobility, people are often left confined to their homes, unable to go to school, make a living or participate in the community."

Adam Ennabe, Lake Forest sales director adds, "Providing wheelchair access to the people in these communities makes a positive impact on their economies as well. You have people who otherwise would not be able to work, who now can contribute by making a living and supporting themselves and their families."

Since Lake Forest became involved with the Free Wheelchair Mission, their donations have resulted in 3,218 wheelchairs provided to people with disabilities.

Free Wheelchair Mission has distributed 1.3 million wheelchairs to people living with disabilities in 94 developing countries around the world, providing renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility.

"We are very proud of the partnership that Advisors has developed with the Free Wheelchair Mission over the years. Perla and her team have done such a great job in bringing awareness to this organization and they have impacted the lives of so many through their generosity," states Sean Clark, vice president of Advisors.

To learn more about Free Wheelchair Mission, you can visit their website at: https://www.freewheelchairmission.org/

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even more determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400 square foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area, but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. Our immense experience is our greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the company and every Advisors branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans which a majority of the competition could not dream of. We have built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of our customers, and we have that same mission throughout all of our offices. We understand that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of our most important strengths.

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachment