Parallels Empowers Organizations and Hybrid Professionals to Work Securely without Limitations

The latest version, Parallels RAS 19, improves deployment flexibility for workloads and optimizes data security while streamlining IT costs and management

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform solutions, today announces the availability of the public technical preview of Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server) 19. The latest updates and features of this release will enable organizations of all sizes to leverage improved deployment flexibility to lift and shift workloads to the cloud, increase data security, and streamline IT costs and management.

The new features in Parallels® RAS 19 were designed to solve common critical issues organizations face; address the exponential growth of remote working, greater usage of private or public cloud, the unprecedented increase in cyberattacks, and the need to provide employee experiences that equal the quality of everyday consumer experiences. Through this release, Parallels RAS can now empower businesses to:

Improve deployment flexibility for lift and shift workloads – Provide organizations and their employees with improved deployment flexibility that extends to multi-cloud for virtual applications and desktop delivery along with multiple application deployment methods. This is becoming a standard business requirement as we step into the next phase of hybrid working.



Secure their remote workforce – Provide IT leaders with the governance to protect remote workers from new era cybersecurity threats - creating a company culture based on guarding against the weak links of human errors.



Streamline their cost and IT management – Enable cross-functional teams to manage their IT budgets while promoting faster product delivery. These new features will help ensure a more efficient use of resources with automation capabilities and streamlined configurations, which will reduce IT management efforts while providing lower consumption costs.



"We are committed to bringing innovation to our customers and have built a virtual desktop infrastructure solution that will help employees be productive anywhere," said Christian Aquilina, Sr. Director of Product Management for Parallels RAS. "And with Parallels RAS 19 we have extended deployment flexibility and security while keeping simplicity at the forefront."



Please visit the What's New web page to see the full list of the new features or the Parallels RAS product page to learn more.



Key Parallels RAS 19 new features include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a cloud provider

MSIX app attach integration

Let's Encrypt certificate management

Parallels Client for Windows on ARM64

Expression-based filtering and policies

Power management

Email-based account discovery

Logon hours control

Multiple Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) providers

Specific URL redirection

Trial and Availability:



The public technical preview of Parallels RAS 19, released today, provides early access to the new features that will help improve deployment flexibility and security while keeping simplicity in mind. Existing customers can login to their Parallels My Account to download and install Parallels RAS 19 Technical Preview. New users can register for an account at: my.parallels.com/register.



Parallels RAS 19 General Availability is expected in August 2022.



About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it's Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. Parallels is part of the Corel portfolio. For more information, please visit www.parallels.com.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals.

To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

