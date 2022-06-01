UNIVERSAL WELLNESS HOLDING CORP (OTC: ADHC) ANNOUNCES ROLLS CHOICE™ (RC) INNOVATIVE CANNABIS ADHESIVE PEN NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON

Del Mar, CA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Wellness Holding Corp fka American Diversified Holdings Corporation ADHC ("ADHC") announced today that www.amazon.com is selling ROLLS CHOICE CANNABIS ADHESIVE PEN . ADHC Joint Venture/Acquisition partner ROLLS CHOICE™ is now poised to drive sales and expand product offerings.

"Getting our product listing on AMAZON.com is an incredible achievement for company. This listing paves the way for our innovative cannabis products to be introduced to millions of customers," Commented ADHC. "Shareholders should look forward to more developments in the near term that should serve to provide a solid foundation for shareholder value."

Shareholders, customers and other interested parties can find the product by searching AMAZON under these UPC codes or clicking this link: https://tinyurl.com/yc2y543u

UPC codes B0B1BTNW4Q and B0B2R3D2TS

Amazon.com: RollsChoice Adhesive Pen (25, 1ml) : Arts, Crafts & Sewing

The recently announced agreement provides for ADHC to provide funding to ROLLS CHOICE. A royalty will be paid to ADHC from the gross sales of Rolls Choice line of cannabis related adhesive products. After a due diligence period and further research into the development of ROLLS CHOICE product line, the parties anticipate that ADHC will acquire all the assets of ROLLS CHOICE. Additionally, Allen Staines, the founder of ROLLS CHOICE will be responsible for all ADHC and Universal Wellness social media sites including Twitter and Instagram. ROLLS CHOICE has applied for a trademark with the USPTO under the application number 972978083

"I am very excited about joining Universal Wellness. The company provides a perfect match for growing the Cannabis Adhesive Glue Pen Product line, as well as the many other products I have under development, " commented Allen Staines, of ROLLED CHOICE.

SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY:

ROLLED CHOICE ™ has over 80,000 social media followers, which will be introduced to Universal Wellness social media platforms. This relationship will establish a very strong presence providing brand awareness to potential customers and shareholders as the Universal Wellness/Rolls Choice business relationship develops and revenues grow.

ABOUT ROLLS CHOICE™

Website: www.Rollsschoiceadhesive.com

Email: rollschoicerepresentative619@gmail.com

Twitter: https://www , twitter.com/rollschoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram/rollschoicadhesivepen .

Tel: 619-678-6657

Rolls Choice™ is a south California based manufacturer, distributor and ecommerce company selling an all-natural Adhesive Glue and application device. The Pens come in 1 ml, 2 ml and 100 pen packs. Rolls Choice has significant brand awareness in the cannabis industry and boasts over 80,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram. Over 12,000 adhesive pens have been manufactured and sold. The adhesive is made of Food Grade Premium ingredients. Rolls Choice Adhesive Pen is Flavorless, Colorless, Tasteless and Stainless. It is used to seal cannabis and tobacco rolled products including blunts, joints, cigars and hand rolled cigarettes in a sterile manner allowing for long lasting adhesive qualities. The proprietary brush tip pen is recommended for precision. RC sells direct to smoke shops, dispensaries and direct to consumers through its e-commerce site. Through the companies multi year history sales over 12,000 adhesive pens and been manufactured and sold by Rolls Choice. See (USPTO ROLLS CHOICE 97278083). In addition to the adhesive pen, RC has numerous other cannabis related products being developed that will be introduced as a result of this JV/Acquisition agreement.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL WELLNESS HOLDING CORP:

Universal Wellness Holdings Corp fka American Diversified Holdings Corporation is a publicly-traded holding company trading under the ticker symbol ADHC.

Investor Contact:

eremo@Universalwellnesshc.com

Tel: 858-405-7168

TWITTER: @ADHCManagement .

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different performance or achievements expressed. You should not place undue reliance on these statements since they involve known and unknown risks, in some cases, beyond our control.

