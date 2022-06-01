Canadian Banc Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (the "Company') is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight marketing of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $28.6 million.
The offering is being led by National Bank Financial Inc.
The sales period of the overnight offering has now ended.
The offering is expected to close on or about June 8, 2022 and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the TSX.
The Preferred Shares are being offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 5% and the Class A Shares are being offered at a price of $14.50 per Class A Share with a target yield of 14.9%.
The closing price on the TSX of each of the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares on May 31, 2022 was $10.10 and $14.70, respectively.
The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in a portfolio of six publicly traded Canadian Banks as follows:
|Bank of Montreal
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|Royal Bank of Canada
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|National Bank of Canada
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Company's investment objectives are to:
Preferred Shares:
i. provide holders with cumulative preferential floating rate monthly cash dividends at a rate per annum equal to the prevailing Canadian prime rate plus 1.50% (minimum annual rate of 5.0% and maximum annual rate of 8.0%) based on original issue price; and
ii. on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2023 (subject to further 5 year extensions and it has been extended in the past) to pay holders the original $10 issue price of those shares.
Class A Shares:
i. provide holders with regular monthly cash distributions currently targeted to be at the annualized rate of 15% based upon the volume-weighted average trading price of the Class A Shares for the last three trading days of the preceding month; and
ii. on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2023 (subject to further 5 year extensions and it has been extended in the past) to pay holders the original issue price of those shares.
A prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated June 22, 2021, as amended May 30, 2022, containing important detailed information about the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares being offered will be filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces of Canada. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the agents listed above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the Securities Commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces of Canada.
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.canadianbanc.com
info@quadravest.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.