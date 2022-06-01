Toronto to Host the SiGMA Americas Summit, the World's Gaming Festival, in June

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SiGMA, the world's leading hub in iGaming, including regulation, responsible gambling, and marketing, today announces that it will host the SiGMA Americas Summit from June 6-9th at the Enercare Centre – Exhibition Place, Toronto.



Toronto is poised to become a North American leader in iGaming, building on the foundation of deeply supportive frameworks. The event coincides with the passing of Bill C-218, legalizing single-game sports wagering in Canada. This is a watershed development in the landscape of North American iGaming. The fast-growing sector can draw on a well-established financial ecosystem, with a network of globally renowned Fortune 500 companies and a culture of regulated gambling sectors in North America.

The SiGMA Group is a world-leading hub for bringing together operators, providers, IT experts, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors from the iGaming industry. The SiGMA Group will help foster relationships between industry leaders and experts from across various industry segments, including charitable gaming, eSports, horse racing, lotteries, online gaming and many more. The event will also feature a Toronto cultural tour at the Westin Harbour Castle, a networking poker tournament powered by GGPoker, iGathering dinners, a networking drinks reception with Global Gaming Women, SiGMA /AGS Awards ceremony, SiGMA official closing party at Rebel, and a Niagara Falls & vineyard tour.

Eman Pulis, Founder of SiGMA, said, "We are excited about the uniqueness of this event. Not only do we have some of the best speakers in the industry, but it also comes at a time when the sector is taking off in a big way. Our attendees will have a wonderful opportunity to interact with leaders at the forefront of the space."

About SiGMA Americas – Toronto

SiGMA Americas will take place June 6-9, 2022, in Toronto at the Enercare Center. The event will facilitate the exchange of industry best practices and knowledge sharing, among key brands and thought leaders from the world of iGaming including regulation, responsible gambling, eSports, casino operators, land-based and crypto-betting sports franchises, horse betting, lotteries and marketing, to explore emerging opportunities and showcase the latest technological trends.

50% of attending delegates are from overseas countries. Global recognition has cemented SiGMA Americas position as the must-attend summit in iGaming in North America. Book your ticket or register your interest as a sponsor for the SiGMA Americas Summit as soon as possible.

