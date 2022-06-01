3D Printing Materials anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

Raipur, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading global market research firm, has listed a new report on the global 3D printing materials market. According to the report, the market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. This report describes and evaluates the overall scenario of the global 3D printing materials market size, trends, challenges, competitive analysis, and forecast.
Growth Factors
According to the report published by Stratview Research, the major factor attributing to the demand for 3D printing materials is the increasing adoption of 3D printing in various industrial applications, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and construction.
For more information about this report, visit - https://www.stratviewresearch.com/851/3d-printing-materials-market.html#1b
Market Segmentation –
In this report, the market has been bifurcated as follows –
By Type – Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, and Others.
By End-Use Industry Type – Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Construction, and Others.
By Form type – Powder, Filament, and Liquid.
By Technology Type – FDM, SLS, SLA, DMLS, and Others.'
By Application Type – Prototype, Manufacturing, and Others.
By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Take a look at the Table of Contents of the report, here - https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/851/3d-printing-materials-market.html
Segment-Wise Analysis
Which is the major End-Use Industry Type?
Based on the end-use industry type, the aerospace & defense industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to command the market during the forecast period.
Which is the dominant Application Type?
Based on the application type, the prototyping segment dominates the market, whereas the manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate. Various end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and healthcare choose 3D printing for mass production of components as it has the ability to produce complex structured objects, decrease lead time, and reduce manufacturing costs.
Which region has the highest demand?
North America is estimated to be the largest market for 3D printing materials during the forecast period, with the USA and Canada being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities.
The growth of the market is driven by the growth of various end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others, which is generating huge demand for 3D printing materials.
Asia-Pacific is also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing presence of OEMs and tier players to tap the growing demand from emerging economies, such as China and India.
Click here to get a free sample report.
Key Players
Some of the major 3D printing material manufacturers are-
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Stratasys
- Arkema SA
- Materialise NV
- Evonik Industries AG
- General Electric
Critical Questions Answered in the Report
- What will be the growth of the 3D Printing Materials Market in the foreseeable future?
- Which type of application is expected to remain dominant in the 3D Printing Materials Market?
- Who are the key players in the 3D Printing Materials Market?
- Which country/region is expected to remain the largest 3D Printing Materials Market?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?
Wish to know more about the study? Register Here.
Related Reports –
About us –
Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. Our market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to our analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.
Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.
Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in
Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearvch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.