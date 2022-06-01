Circle Logistics to Hire Employees for New Orlando and Chicago Offices

ORLANDO, Fla., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading asset-based full-service logistics company, announced today that the company is relocating its Orlando office as well as one of its Chicago offices on June 1, in preparation for hiring a total of 160 employees for those two locations over the next two years.
As a reflection of Circle's more than 300% growth over the past two years, the company is moving its Orlando office into part of the former Golf Channel building on Golf Channel Drive, near International Drive in the heart of Orlando. The company is hiring 100 new employees over the next two years for that location and will hire 60 more employees for the new office in the Village of Tinley Park, one of the fastest growing suburbs southwest of Chicago.
"These moves affirm Circle's commitment to expanding its footprint in the southeast region of the United States, while remaining competitive within the Chicago area, which is considered to be the major supply chain hub," said Andrew J. Smith, vice president of sales and operations, Circle Logistics. "Circle Logistics' ultimate goal is to help solve supply chain issues and we will continue to grow our presence in the industry while offering Florida and Illinois residents various opportunities within our company -- many of which do not require previous supply chain experience."
The full-service logistics company has already hired several new employees and now with larger office spaces, Circle Logistics will continue hiring for positions including customer service, operations, sales and account management roles. Circle's growth is a testament to its supply chain flexibility and commitment to ‘no fail' customer service during the ‘age of disruption' that started with the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
"Our people are our greatest asset, and we wouldn't be able to serve our valued customers without such an outstanding, dynamic group of professionals who love what they do everyday," said Smith. "We look forward to hiring more talented individuals who care about being dedicated freight partners for our customers."
To view Circle's available positions, including some remote opportunities, visit https://circledelivers.com/careers/
About Circle Logistics
Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com.
