Axonius Delivers Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management Solutions to AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, a leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management, today announced further advancements in its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS), bringing its platform to AWS Marketplace. The availability of Axonius on AWS Marketplace makes it easier for mutual customers to continuously assess their cloud infrastructure and reduce their attack surface as they move more assets to the public cloud.
Axonius has also passed the Amazon Foundational Technical Review (FTR), recognizing that its platform meets best practice standards for security, reliability, and operational excellence foundational to customer success.
"Moving to the cloud often increases IT complexity and creates security gaps and challenges for IT and security teams, but the joint value provided by AWS and Axonius ensures companies can accelerate their move to the cloud, securely and with confidence," said Mark Daggett, vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at Axonius. "Bringing our solution to AWS Marketplace and bolstering our integrations with AWS technology demonstrates our commitment to supporting AWS customers, and it represents another step toward our goal of becoming the standard as a system of record for all infrastructure."
Marketplace availability builds on the extended value of the Axonius integration with Amazon Inspector, which was announced in November 2021. This integration enables mutual customers to identify and sort vulnerabilities by urgency, ensure compliance with cloud best practices like the CIS AWS Foundations Benchmark, and automatically monitor and remediate security issues. Future plans to reinforce the AWS relationship include additional integrations with AWS technology and services.
Learn more about the benefits of Axonius and AWS integrations during the upcoming webinar, "Managing and Securing the Cloud Asset Attack Surface", on June 23, 2022, or join Axonius during AWS re:Inforce from July 26-27, 2022 in Boston, MA.
About Axonius
Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com.
Media contact:
Jennifer Tanner
Look Left Marketing
axonius@lookleftmarketing.com
229-834-3004
