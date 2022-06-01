SorBabes Expands to Pacific Northwest Costco Stores

Los Angeles, California, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, June 1, 2022 – Just in time for summer, SorBabes is expanding to Pacific Northwest Costco with their novelty sorbet bars. The vegan, gluten-free, indulgent bars with flavors like Wildberry Crisp and Vanilla Caramel Crunch have a smooth center made with real fruit, enrobed in a creamy, candy-like shell coated with quinoa crisps.



Since their start at Manhattan farmer's markets in 2012, SorBabes co-founders Deborah Gorman and Nicole Cardone have been on a mission to reinvent sorbet, rethinking the usually-icy palate-cleanser into an indulgent, boldly-flavored dessert. The creamy texture and decadence of the bars rival any craft ice cream, but with a 100% gluten-free and vegan nutrition label ideal for health-conscious consumers.



Costco shoppers in Washington state (along with Salt Lake City, Utah, and Alaska) can grab new, family-sized combo flavor packs with 6 bars of both Wildberry Crisp and Vanilla Caramel Crunch flavors, for a total of 12 bars. These new Costco packages will retail for $10.99/$11.49 in Alaska.



Expanding into Costco gives SorBabes an opportunity to reach more consumers with a value-pack price point and the opportunity to enjoy two of their top-selling flavors in one box. "With our historical ties to the Pacific Northwest, a targeted launch into Costcos in this region made a lot of sense. We are beyond excited to be partnering with Costco to offer their Washington shoppers a taste of SorBabes this summer and are in plans for further expansion in the coming months," says co-founder Nicole Cardone.



In 2021, the brand underwent a major rebrand and pivoted from its original pint line, repackaging its trademark innovative flavor and decadent texture into a novelty bar line. Current bar flavors are Wildberry Crisp, Vanilla Caramel Crunch, Strawberry Crisp, and Mango Coconut Crunch. All are vegan, gluten-free, and made with wholesome, plant-based ingredients. The brand plans to expand its flavor line soon in response to strong sales and the demand for more indulgent flavors.



SorBabes is also on shelves at Whole Foods in the Pacific Northwest, H-E-B in South Texas, and sold online with nationwide shipping at sorbabes.com. To find a store, click on the locator tab at www.sorbabes.com. To follow the brand and learn more, follow SorBabes on Instagram at Instagram.com/sorbabes, Facebook at facebook.com/sorbabes, Twitter at twitter.com/sorbabes, and Tiktok at www.tiktok.com/@sorbabes.

Emmy Schneider-Green SorBabes 8506948410 emmy@sorbabes.com