Zoe Announces Partnership With National RIA, GreenUp Wealth Management LLC

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a wealth platform that connects clients with the top five percent of wealth advisors in the country, announced its partnership with GreenUp Wealth Management LLC. After qualifying the firm through a meticulous vetting process, Zoe, recognized as one of Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies, admitted GreenUp into their exclusive Advisor Network.

GreenUp Wealth Management LLC was founded with the mission to guide and accompany clients through the journey to a fulfilling financial future. They promise to provide an elite wealth management experience that gives each client a financial guide to make their wealth work for them. The registered investment advisory firm (RIA) manages over $300 million in assets for over 300 clients nationwide.

Each of the advisors in the firm offers a personalized and holistic wealth management experience to clients. They provide financial planning tailored to their unique goals, investment management and income strategies to meet their long-term objectives, and personalized tax, legacy, and estate planning. The firm prioritizes understanding its clients' values and risk tolerance as a core part of the process. GreenUp wants the client to feel comfortable, knowing that their wealth plan aligns with their values and risk tolerance. The firm ensures the ride (financial planning progress) is as meaningful and enjoyable as the destination (goal accomplishment).

"Wealth management has a whole world of possibilities, and clients would be surprised with all that is possible with their money. We're confident that GreenUp advisors have the right approach to guide and accompany clients in the journey of discovering the wide range of possibilities that their wealth can bring them," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder and CEO.

While working towards dreams-realization and personal wealth-building, GreenUp promotes a culture where people come first. Transparency, communication, and collaboration are crucial parts of the process. The GreenUp experience encourages clients to ask questions and make sure they understand what is going on throughout the process to ensure alignment and accountability.

"Our partnership with Zoe makes sense because we have shared values and objectives. We both genuinely care about clients and are ready to go above and beyond to help them reach their goals. We are confident that working together is a way to continue transforming the wealth management industry towards personalization and client-centered experiences," said Tony Schmitt, President & CEO of GreenUp Wealth Management.

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's Platform, you will connect with Zoe-Certified Financial Advisors across the United States based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated Network of interest-aligned financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country.

