Rifle Paper Co. Selects WITHIN to Power Its Digital Marketing Strategy

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WITHIN , the world's first Performance Branding firm, announced that Rifle Paper Co., the international stationery and lifestyle brand based in Orlando, Florida, has selected WITHIN to power its performance marketing. WITHIN will leverage its integrated media management approach to boost Rifle Paper Co.'s digital campaigns.



WITHIN will use data-driven insights to increase customer acquisition, customer lifetime value, and revenue for Rifle Paper Co.'s eCommerce site. To facilitate the company's long-term growth, WITHIN will implement a diverse media mix and apply its proven cross-channel incrementality focused measurement approach.

"We were impressed by WITHIN's unique ability to develop a unified strategic framework to drive eCommerce growth," said Trish Whalen, Rifle Paper Co. CEO. "At Rifle Paper Co., we market to several specific audiences, and we will lean on WITHIN to help us reach those customers, who are seeking unique and vibrant products to brighten their lives and homes."

WITHIN and Rifle Paper Co. will focus on attracting new, relevant customer audiences who appreciate the moments of beauty and giftable products that make Rifle Paper Co. a beloved brand. Together, the companies will ensure that Rifle Paper Co.'s marketing campaigns achieve short-term success and long-term growth.

"Rifle Paper Co. has done a fantastic job creating a dedicated fan base for its curated collections," said WITHIN CEO Joe Yakuel. "We can't wait to help them build an integrated media strategy to improve engagement among existing loyal customers and expand its reach into new audiences."

About WITHIN

WITHIN is the world's first Performance Branding company. WITHIN collapses the silos between performance and brand to unify marketing objectives, targets, and strategy. Partnered with a brand's unique value proposition, WITHIN's integrated media and personalized content solutions are designed to maximize growth. For more information, visit WITHIN.co .

About Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co. is an international stationery and lifestyle brand based in Winter Park, Florida. Launched in 2009 by husband-wife team Nathan and Anna Bond, Rifle Paper Co. has since grown into an industry-leading brand known for stationery, accessories, home décor, and more. Its signature aesthetic, shaped by Anna Bond's hand-painted illustrations, appeals to an array of customers with a look that is both modern and timeless. Visit riflepaperco.com and @riflepaperco on Instagram for more information.