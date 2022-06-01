Verisk Expands Weather Intelligence with Mapping and Analytics Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurers, first responders and supply chain logistics operators can now analyze the impact of severe weather more effectively with Verisk's newly enhanced web-based weather analytics data solution. Verisk VRSK is a leading global data analytics provider.

Verisk's Respond® mapping and analytics platform, Respond MAP™ , enables users to combine valuable weather data with locations of interest, such as policies-in-force, to quickly evaluate the impact of significant weather events. The solution provides critical insights for perils such as hail, wind, wildfire, tornado and hurricane. Respond MAP is included as part of the Respond weather data package.

"Respond Map is a sharper, more specific solution that we believe will drive our mission to provide the critical weather information our customers need following a severe weather event," said Mike Fulton, Verisk's president of property estimating solutions. "We recognize the needs of the market and are dedicated to continually improving by adjusting, developing and combining solutions to provide the best possible weather data and analytics in the industry."

With near real-time updates as frequent as every five minutes, Respond shapefiles delivered into Respond MAP can be a major asset to evaluate risk and help improve the overall performance of businesses dependent on understanding the impact of severe weather. Respond MAP also offers users the ability to view both pre-catastrophe and post-catastrophe imagery, as well as damage estimation analytics for major weather events such as hurricanes, significant tornadoes and wildfires.

Among its many solutions, Verisk offers computer software solutions, such as Respond and Benchmark™, for insurance professionals responding to severe weather events. Respond's insights can help insurers determine how books of business are impacted by severe weather and assist in critical decision making, such as setting reserves and allocating resources. With this enhanced capability, insurers can aim to shorten claims cycles and improve customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Respond MAP, visit Verisk.com.

About Verisk

Verisk VRSK provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

Michelle Pantina 551-500-7327 michelle.pantina@verisk.com