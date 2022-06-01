Among IT Decision-Makers, 85% See Urgent Shift in Focus to Consumers' Digital Experiences in New "Reprogramming the Enterprise" Report from WSO2

Santa Clara, CA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a survey of 500 IT decision-makers, 85% agree that there is an urgent shift toward focusing on consumers' digital experiences. Moreover, 73% of respondents say that the move to focus on the digital experience in their own organization was sudden. The survey was conducted for a new report from WSO2 , "Reprogramming the Enterprise: Keeping Pace with the Wave of Innovation." The results highlight the factors that organizations must consider as they deliver innovative and differentiated digital experiences for their customers.

Most of the decision-makers surveyed indicate that the accelerated use of digital channels is reshaping both their organizational and technology strategies. The report from WSO2, a leader in digital transformation technology, examines these IT professionals' strategies, as well as the roadblocks they face in delivering new digital experiences today. The full report can be downloaded here .

Driving Customers' Digital Experiences

How well do enterprises understand customer's digital experiences? It depends on who you ask. Among C-level executives, 52% say their organization understands its customers' digital experiences extremely well compared to 30% of directors and 22% of managers. The responses suggest a possible disconnect between top decision-makers and those who are more closely involved with improving customers' experiences on a daily basis.

However, the vast majority of IT decision-makers agree that four factors are key to driving better digital experiences, as well as gaining and maintaining a competitive advantage: improved security (90%), cloud adoption (89%), API integration (82%), and total data control (81%).

Seeking Ways to Speed Innovation

The push to accelerate innovation is putting additional pressures on enterprises already facing a shortage of software developers. In fact, 51% of IT decision-makers say the talent shortage of developers has had a negative impact on their business. Over half (54%) of respondents say that the shortage of developers has delayed projects and reduced productivity while 48% report that it has slowed the pace of innovation.

To address the shortage, enterprises are relying on a combination of staffing, professional development, and technology strategies. Among IT decision-makers, 40% report that they are increasing automation, and 87% think it is likely that more non-developers will use low-code or no-code development tools over the next three years. Meanwhile 54% of respondents say their organization is training other employees on developer skills, and 65% identify cloud native development as the developer skill their organization is most in need of.

"For the majority of survey respondents, the ability to rapidly deliver innovative digital experiences is becoming a critical factor in their ability to compete," said Eric Newcomer, WSO2 chief technology officer. "Cloud native benefits, such as scale, resilience and agility, are integral to the experience, but not easy to achieve. Automating deployment is also essential but adds a complexity of its own. Developers, especially those with these skills, are in short supply, and need better tools to compete and succeed."

About the Survey

The survey for the Reprogramming the Enterprise report was conducted by LEWIS Research on behalf of WSO2. The survey of 500 IT professionals included IT decision-makers and IT architects at organizations in the United States with 250 or more employees.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world's largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 18 trillion transactions and managing more than 500 million identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Jim Cameron Lewis Global Communications for WSO2 WSO2@teamlewis.com 650-279-4691