HUMBL Announces Launch of Search 3 Engine

San Diego, California, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) announced today the launch of Search 3, a new cross-chain search engine designed to help users explore Web 3, a decentralized version of the world wide web, built on blockchain.
"The common complaints about Web 3 are that it is hard to find and the consumer tools are too complex," said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. "With Search 3, we have provided a simplified front door to Web 3, along with a HUMBL Web Wallet that will simplify their journey."
Search 3 is one of the first cross-chain NFT search engines, allowing consumers to directly search NFTs by wallet or contract address across Ethereum, BLOCKS, Polygon, Solana and Gnosis.
Consumers are able to confirm that NFTs have been "Verified by BLOCKS" to help protect against fraud and forgery on NFT marketplaces. The search engine also shows customers where NFTs are available for purchase across various marketplaces.
In addition to Search 3, the company is shipping a companion HUMBL Web Wallet that enables customers to more seamlessly swap, transact with and manage digital assets on Web 3. This includes digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, Solana, Polygon, BLOCKS and more.
The HUMBL Web Wallet features "Wallet Connect", enabling customers to plug-in over 100 different wallets on top of the Search 3 platform. Customers can store ERC-20 & ERC-721 NFTs in the wallet, and plug into tokenized social media environments and marketplaces. The HUMBL Web Wallet employs security features such as 2FA-enablement and enhanced warnings on potentially questionable transactions while transacting on the Search 3 ecosystem.
"Our company thesis is that Web 3 blockchain tokenization is still in its first stages," added Foote. "We believe tokenized assets can deliver new and better ways of transacting across private and public sector commerce and we look forward to servicing those transactions with our product lines."
The company will be working to monetize the Web 3 search engine across advertising sales, branded content, NFTs, marketplace commissions, tokenized incentive and loyalty programs, as well as referral fees on customer services such as deliveries.
The Search 3 product roadmap contains additional Web 3 entry points, such as: Metaverse, Government Services, and Origin Assurance designed to help customers track merchandise and collectibles on blockchain. The company is also developing a companion "Mail 3" privacy-focused email service for global customers.
HUMBL's "Search 3" will be available at Search3.com, beginning on May 31, 2022.
About HUMBL
HUMBL is a Web 3, blockchain platform with consumer products and commercial services.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.
CONTACT:
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.