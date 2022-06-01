ACPM Helps Pension Fund Administrators Consider Environmental, Social & Governance Factors (ESG) and Develop Appropriate Investment Strategies

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the new white paper from the Association of Canadian Pension Management (ACPM), Fiduciary Considerations Relating to Environmental, Social & Governance Issues for Canadian Retirement Arrangements, ACPM examines how pension plans should consider ESG risks and implement an appropriate ESG strategy.
The administrators of Canadian pension plans are fiduciaries with significant duties that include investing pension fund assets so that pensions are secure and provide the promised benefits. How pension plans can, and should, account for ESG risks in light of the fiduciary duties applicable to pension fund investing is an issue that pension plan administrators globally are struggling to manage. Environmental factors may include elements such as greenhouse gas emissions, water/land use and waste, while social factors might include workforce diversity and safety management, and relevant governance considerations might be structure, oversight, and reporting. Volatile interest rates, pandemics, longevity, inflation, currency fluctuations, geopolitical issues, and a wide variety of other risks, such as climate change, make the fiduciary's task even more challenging.
There is a growing awareness that sustainable investment, including attention to ESG factors, can form part of responsible investment practices as well as the recognition that certain investment risks are becoming more acute. According to Statistics Canada, the market value of assets held by Canadian trusteed pension funds were approximately $2.14 trillion as of May 2022 and therefore these are material assets in the Canadian economy. Moreover, the federal government has announced its intention to move forward with requirements for disclosure of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, including climate-related risks, for federally regulated pension plans.
Fiduciary Considerations Relating to Environmental, Social & Governance Issues for Canadian Retirement Arrangements identifies several recommendations for ESG legislation, regulation and reporting that would provide more clarity for pension plans in this evolving and complex area of plan management.
ACPM is the leading advocacy organization for a balanced, effective and sustainable retirement income system in Canada and our membership manages retirement plans for millions of plan members.
For further information or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Lorianne Weston, Manager of Advocacy and Communications, ACPM;
Lorianne.weston@acpm.com | 416-964-1260 x225 | www.acpm.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5826123e-6a70-459b-a1c3-7231f676aa87
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.