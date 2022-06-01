Privia Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ARLINGTON, Va., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. PRVA, today announced that its management team plans to participate in a "fireside chat" Q&A session at the following investor conferences:
- Tuesday, June 7th – 11:00 am ET – William Blair Growth Stock Conference
- Thursday, June 9th – 9:30 am ET – Jefferies Healthcare Conference
The live webcast and replay of each event, as well as any accompanying slide presentation, will be available at ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
About Privia Health
Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.
Contact
Robert Borchert
SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications
IR@priviahealth.com
817.783.4841
