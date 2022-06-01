Ehave, Inc. Announces Psychedelics Precision Medicine Platform For Clinical Research

AI-driven discovery platform enables new way to find novel pathways, as well as progress towards identifying patients who may better respond to drugs in the clinic



MIAMI, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. EHVVF (the "Company"), a leading healthcare services and technology company, announced today its KetaDASH subsidiary will begin using precision medicine to improve patient outcomes through its partnership with Entheon Biomedical Corp.'s ENBI ENTBF 1XU ("Entheon") wholly-owned subsidiary, HaluGen Life Sciences Inc. ("HaluGen") to use its psychedelics genetic test kit. KetaDASH will become one of the first psychedelic companies to use precision medicine to test patients by using HaluGen's expanded psychedelics genetic testing panel, which analyzes a series of relevant DNA biomarkers and utilizes pre-screening mental health surveys in order to provide insights into an individual's risk and potential of adverse reactions with the use of ketamine.

By utilizing precision medicine, medical professionals will be able to test patients for genetic, personal and familial insights to better inform each patient's psychedelic assisted therapy experience. KetaDASH believes that DNA test results, and data from mental-health surveys, will allow individuals to make more informed decisions around psychedelic assisted therapy, potential side effects and risk profile.

Genetics can play a key role in determining how an individual may respond to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. The gene mutation CYP2B6 can influence the metabolism of ketamine for the 10-20% of people that carry a specific CYP2B6 gene variant. Similarly, the HTR2A gene mutation, which is carried by approximately 20% of the population, can impact how a person responds to serotonin, which is the primary mechanism of action for serotonergic psychedelics such as psilocybin, LSD and DMT. Precision medicine will provide KetaDASH with the ability to tailor the treatment based on an individual or sub-groups variability in genes and lifestyle choice.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, "The benefit of the psychedelic profile is that it will enable the individuals and healthcare professionals at KetaDASH to personalize psychedelic therapy by providing an individual's metabolic status for ketamine with their CYP2B6 genotype. We are pleased with the results from the initial launch of KetaDASH in the San Francisco and Sacramento area. Having the ability to personalize psychedelic therapy will prove beneficial and set us apart from our competitors as we expand KetaDASH into other markets."

Timothy Ko, CEO of Entheon, commented, "We are thrilled to support Ehave and KetaDASH with the use of our genetic test kits. We believe that personalization will become an increasingly important feature of the psychedelic therapeutics landscape and applaud the pioneering steps that they are taking to deliver a standard of care that takes into account the individual nuance of every patient."

