Fernhill Corp's Wholly Owned Subsidiary MainBloq (MB) Initiates its Global Expansion in the EU and UK with New Hire

Las Vegas, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MainBloq, a digital asset connectivity platform connecting customers to exchanges and OTCs around the world, has expanded its presence within the United Kingdom and European Union, which will be headed by UK based Mr. Larry Grant.

"We are thrilled about the MainBloq expansion into Europe and the addition of Mr. Grant to our team," said MainBloq CEO Ryan Kuiken. "I've known Larry for years, and his knowledge and connections in this space are truly second to none. I am confident that Larry will become another valuable member of our team in short order."

Mr. Grant's experience includes being the Managing Director of Tick Trend, LTD since 2011 and being Co-Founder and COO of Argentium Digital Asset Management since 2020.

Mr. Grant's Objectives with MB Europe will include

● Taking the lead on all sales, support, and marketing activities relating to UK/EU clients

● Using his knowledge and skillset to grow the business, brand, and awareness in UK/EU

the world. ● Ensuring client success from testing through deployment.

"I am looking forward to this opportunity," said newly appointed head of MB Europe, Larry Grant. "I've known the MainBloq folks for years and I am confident that with my skill set in business development, strategy, and trading, coupled with their superior trading technology, we can rapidly grow the sales pipeline for MB by delivering real value to funds, family offices, and others in the asset management and trading space."

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a Web3 holding company focused on developing and acquiring companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi and the Metaverse that form the foundation of the tokenized economy. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA). For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates on the following resources:

About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a Fernhill Company ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform connecting to leading exchanges to serve the needs of clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, a suite of algorithmic tools, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, sub-accounts for exchanges, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit www.mainbloq.io MainBloq Website: mainbloq.io

#$FERN #FernhillCorp #MakeCryptoGreen #CryptoCurrencies #GreenMiningPools #FinTech #SaaS #CryptoClimateAccord #LFG #PerfectMine #CryptoMining #MainBloq #DigitalAssetTrading #SmartOrderRouter #AlgorithmicTrading

