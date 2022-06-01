Ducommun to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated DCO ("Ducommun" or the "Company") announced today that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company's chairman, president and chief executive officer, Christopher D. Wampler, vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, and Suman Mookerji, vice president of corporate development and investor relations, will participate in the upcoming UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on June 7, 2022. A general presentation will be held at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, with one-on-one investor calls scheduled throughout the day.
Additional information will be posted on the Company's website at www.ducommun.com when available, including a copy of any presentation material and the webcast link. Institutional investors are welcome to contact UBS to arrange one-on-one calls with management.
About Ducommun Incorporated
Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.
Contacts
Suman Mookerji, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
657.335.3665, SMookerji@ducommun.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.