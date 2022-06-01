Duke Realty Adds Scott P. Anderson to its Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation DRE, a leader in sustainable industrial real estate development and the largest domestic-only logistics REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), announces the addition of Scott P. Anderson to its board of directors. Mr. Anderson was the chairman and CEO of Patterson Companies Inc., a distributor of dental and animal health products and technologies in North America and the United Kingdom, before his retirement in 2017. Mr. Anderson serves as the independent chairman of the board of C.H. Robinson, a publicly traded third-party logistics provider. Mr. Anderson joins the Duke Realty board after the planned retirement of Mike Szymanczyk who served on the board for ten years.



"On behalf of the independent board of directors of Duke Realty, we are extremely happy to have Scott join our board," said Dave Stockert, lead director, Duke Realty board of directors. "Scott brings years of board level experience, leadership and strategic planning expertise to our board. His years of service on the Patterson board and now C.H. Robinson board will allow him to make immediate contributions to the Duke Realty board."

"We understand that the balanced mix of skills, backgrounds and tenure of our board of directors creates a strong governing foundation for our company," said Duke Realty Chairman and CEO, Jim Connor. "Scott brings proven leadership experience, technical skills and broad business acumen. Additionally, he has experience with a worldwide third-party logistics provider and understands the needs of our customers. We are looking forward to Scott's insights and participation in the decisions that will lead our company to continued success."

Mr. Anderson currently heads the executive council at Carlson Private Capital, a private equity firm that invests in leading middle market businesses. He also currently serves as a senior advisor to TPG Capital.

Mr. Anderson is a trustee of Gustavus Adolphus College and was a past chairman of its board. He has also been a director at Lakeshirts Inc. since 2020. Mr. Anderson earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Gustavus Adolphus College and his Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

Mr. Anderson officially joined the Duke Realty board of directors in April 2022.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty owns and operates approximately 164.9 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 19 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty is available at www.dukerealty.com. Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

