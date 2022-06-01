NextEvo Naturals Launches Sensoril®-Optimized Ashwagandha Stress Reset Gummies on Amazon

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NextEvo Naturals ("NextEvo™" or the "Company"), a premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds, announced today the launch of its Ashwagandha Stress Reset Gummies on Amazon.

According to the American Botanical Council , Ashwagandha is one of the top 20 selling herbal supplements in the U.S. The Nutrition Business Journal estimated 2021 sales of $251 million, a 26.7% increase over the prior year with estimates that the Ashwagandha market will reach USD $319 million by 2024.

While most Ashwagandha products are produced solely from the root, NextEvo's Ashwagandha Stress Reset gummies are expertly formulated with a proprietary, patented combination of both root and leaf to achieve maximum levels of all three bioactives: Withaferin A, Oligosaccharides, Withanolides. In a variety of clinical studies , Sensoril®-optimized Ashwagandha has proven to be 8x as powerful as other root-derived Ashwagandha, reducing cortisol levels by more than 24% and significantly increasing Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) levels. DHEA helps balance the body following a stress reaction. These vegan gummies are made to taste great with their delicious Tropical Fruit flavor.

"As we continue to become a paragon for the supplement industry, we're excited to enter the Ashwagandha market and establish our brand's presence on Amazon, one of the largest online retailers in the world," said John McDonagh, NextEvo Naturals CEO and President. "In addition to our CBD offerings, we're committed to offering other high-quality, research-backed supplements that can have a positive impact on consumers' wellness and health.

NextEvo's research and development team has over 100 years of combined experience in consumer healthcare and nutraceutical product development, formulation, and commercialization at multi-billion-dollar organizations and understands the importance of formulating products through evidence-based scientific trials.

About NextEvo Naturals

NextEvo Naturals is a premium supplement brand that has found a new way to revolutionize the delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and other nutritional compounds by creating formulations that increase the compound's potential benefits and consumer value. Led by medical professionals and former scientists from large reputable companies such as Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Schiff Nutrition, NextEvo Naturals aims to bridge the gap between the current low-quality CBD offerings on the market and the future of CBD supplements with proprietary technology and evidence-based data.

