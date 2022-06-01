Lightbox, the Leader in Commercial Real Estate Data and Analytics, Acquires Zoning Data Provider PZR®

IRVINE, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightBox , a leading information and technology platform for commercial real estate and location-based intelligence, announces the acquisition of The Planning & Zoning Resource Company (PZR), the nation's most robust and oldest established zoning data firm. With a library of more than 223,000 digitized reports on file, PZR's suite of research, analytics, and PZR Reports® will provide LightBox customers with access to the most comprehensive collection of zoning data on the market.



The acquisition will bolster LightBox's data and analytics platform, benefitting all customer segments. LightBox currently provides verified zoning reports to appraisal firms and has developed a national zoning layer which is accessible through its flagship LandVision™ product. The addition of PZR's powerful capabilities and deep expertise will enhance our customers' ability to access commercial real estate data, analytics, and workflow tools.

"We're excited to bring PZR into our ecosystem," said LightBox chief executive Eric Frank. "The integration of PZR's gold-standard zoning data with our industry-leading CRE data and applications will create new capabilities to enable our customers to make better decisions. We're excited to offer customers a new suite of zoning services that complements what we currently offer and that will extend the reach of our platform and make it even more powerful."

"PZR is thrilled to join the LightBox family," said President David Anderson. "Our ability to locate historical building documents for properties and our deep ties to municipalities across all 50 states and Canada make us an ideal asset for LightBox. Being part of LightBox will expand our reach and improve our ability to serve all CRE professionals."



PZR's research solutions provide commercial real estate professionals with accurate and timely information including zoning verification letters; variance, special use permits, and conditional use permits; zoning and building code violation information; certificates of occupancy; and copies of approved site plans. The PZR Reports® provide specific site designations, conformance statements for the existing or proposed use of the property, building setback requirements, and height, density, and area restrictions. With access to a database of more than 20,000 municipal contacts and a zoning library of more than 6,000 zoning ordinances, PZR can coordinate and collect information with the speed and efficiency LightBox customers are accustomed to.

"With the acquisition of PZR, we're improving the user experience for our commercial real estate customers with an even more innovative and data-rich platform," said Frank. "Our customers in the public and private sectors rely on us to help them make strategically sound decisions. Adding the experienced team from PZR to our platform makes our value proposition that much stronger."

