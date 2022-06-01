Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Projected to Beat $64,973.8 Million, Growing at 7.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 [180-Pages] | Reveals by Research Dive

New York, USA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global greenhouse horticulture market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $64,973.8 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030. This report is an in-depth study offering scrupulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.
Factors Impacting the Greenhouse Horticulture Market Growth:
The adoption of greenhouse horticulture techniques is rising as it enables the production of high-quality crops. In this technique, farmers can control the temperature and moisture that is essential for plants. This is fueling the growth of the global greenhouse horticulture market. Additionally, the rising technological advances in greenhouse horticulture including cooling technology, combined heat & power (CHP) systems, and strategic shading is projected to bring in lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. However, the high costs involved in greenhouse horticulture are projected to hamper the market's growth.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Greenhouse Horticulture Market:
The abrupt rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global greenhouse horticulture market. In the pandemic period, lockdown restrictions have disrupted the functioning of various industries. For instance, the dearth in the availability of raw materials like fertilizers needed in farming has hampered the processes of greenhouse horticulture. In addition, several crops were not harvested on time owing to the unavailability of seasonal labors during the lockdown period. This has adversely affected the greenhouse horticulture market during the pandemic.
The report segments the global greenhouse horticulture market into crop type, type, and region.
- Among the crop type segment, the fruits & vegetable sub-segment is expected to experience rapid growth and garner $36,678.90 million during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because of the rising demand for off-seasonal fruits & vegetables that possess inherently improved quality and that are grown using minimum chemicals and pesticides.
- Among the type segment, the plastic greenhouse sub-segment is projected to grab the leading market share and hit $50,421.2 million during the estimated timeframe. This is mostly because of the increasing adoption of plastic greenhouse horticulture, as it is convenient, maintains the right temperature required for the growth of plants, and insulates the plants more proficiently as compared to glass greenhouses.
- The report analyses the global greenhouse horticulture market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Europe regional market is expected to lead the market by garnering $27,568.4 million during the estimated timeframe. The growth of this regional market is mainly owing to the growing knowledge about sustainable agriculture and rising government initiatives in numerous developed as well as developing European nations to inspire sustainable farming techniques.
Major Players in the Greenhouse Horticulture Market:
The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global greenhouse horticulture industry
- Europrogress
- Luiten Greenhouses
- Richel Group
- Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV
- Brothers, Inc.
- Poly-Tex, Inc.
- Sotrafa
- Netafim
- Dalsem
- Certhon, and others.
For instance, in March 2020, Verano365, a start-up horticultural technology firm, launched its first product named, Thrivedo. This new product possesses a proprietary protein-surfactant that offers a substantial surge in water uptake, nutrient efficacy, and plant energy.
More about Greenhouse Horticulture Market:
- Company Acquisitions and Strategic Partnerships by Market Players such as Netafim and Others to Foster the Growth of the Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market
- 4 Technological Innovations That Are Shaping the Future of Greenhouse Horticulture
- Greenhouse Horticulture: The Brightest Hope for the Future of Agricultural Growth
