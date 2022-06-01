Revature Partners With OutSystems to Build Low-Code Talent Pipeline

RESTON, Va., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature , the largest employer of entry-level technology talent in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a global leader in low-code application development. As an OutSystems Education Partner, Revature will build a trained and certified talent pipeline for OutSystems' low-code platform, which organizations across the globe use to develop business-critical applications.



Revature is now OutSystems' first North American Education Partner and will grow its talent base across the United States, Canada, India, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Revature will leverage its best-in-class workforce development model to recruit, train, certify and place new graduates from its network of 700+ university and college partners.

"OutSystems is a premier player in low-code application development at a time where more and more organizations are turning to these platforms to build applications that transform the way they do business," said Ashwin Bharath, Co-founder and CEO of Revature. "Our mission is to democratize the technology talent landscape, and low-code career opportunities open the door for many individuals with less technical expertise. Through this partnership, we will create a pathway for a diverse pool of candidates to gain timely and critical low-code skills and work experience."

"At OutSystems, we take great pride in arming development teams with the best capabilities to build modern applications in the cloud and transform their business," said Manuel Salgado, Head of Training at OutSystems. "Today, through our partnership with Revature, we are taking this commitment one step further and providing our customers and partners with a talent pipeline that can help them to accelerate their innovation through our platform."

OutSystems is the latest partner in Revature's fast-expanding Technology Partner Program, which helps organizations secure a diverse pipeline of scalable, job-ready, emerging talent. To learn more about Revature's training program for OutSystems and Revature's Technology Partner Program, click here .

About Revature

Revature is the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the U.S. and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations and top systems integrators. Since its founding, Revature has trained over 10,000 software engineers in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue chip companies throughout the U.S.

Revature's mission is to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Graduates of the Revature program work on innovative, challenging and rewarding software development projects across the United States. Revature has committed to training one million developers over the next decade.

