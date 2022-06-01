Recardio and FDA Reach Agreement on Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Design

SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recardio's Phase 2 trial results demonstrated the excellent safety profile of its lead drug Dutogliptin along with data suggesting potential positive effects on cardiac function and were presented in May at the World Congress on Acute Heart Failure 2022 in Madrid. Along with data suggesting potential positive effects on cardiac function, it was concluded that a pivotal study of this therapeutic approach in a large, adequately powered NDA-enabling study is warranted.
After reviewing the Phase 2 trial results, the FDA agreed with the proposed trial design and sample size for the pivotal Phase 3 trial of Dutogliptin in co-adminstration with filgrastim in early recovery post-myocardial infarction. A comparable agreement was also reached with the EMA.
The global pivotal trial, named HEAL-MI, will enroll 4.000 acute myocardial infarction patients with STEMI but not specified left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and with facilitated screening procedures, which will accelerate the total enrollment. The primary endpoint is a combined clinical endpoint with a Quality-of-Life evaluation as a secondary endpoint.
Based on this advice, preparations are already under way for the trial that is intended to start in the course of 2022 and will enroll patients in the key global regions - US, Europe and China.
Dr. Roman Schenk, RECARDIO President commented: "We appreciate the positive agency feedback and are looking forward to contributing with this HEAL-MI pivotal trial to further therapeutic options for the respective patients with myocardial infarction."
About Recardio
Recardio Inc. is a late clinical-stage life science company focusing on therapies for cardiovascular and other diseases. The company is located in San Francisco, California, and is having its operations in USA and Europe. The company's lead drug candidate, Dutogliptin, is a DPP-IV inhibitor having demonstrated significant effects in activating various chemokines like SDF-1, a protein that is critical for cardiac regeneration resulting in healing cardiac tissue after an injury.
Recardio is currently initiating its global pivotal Phase 3 clinical program in acute myocardial infarction for market authorization in major markets and will fully develop the therapeutic platform as a regenerative medication for patients with various cardiovascular diseases.
In addition, other development programs are in preclinical stage.
For more information, visit: http://www.recardio.eu or contact pr@recardio.eu
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.