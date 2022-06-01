Digital Twin Consortium Appoints XMPro Regional Branch Organizer

BOSTON, MA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium ® today announced an agreement with XMPro to become Regional Branch Organizer (RBO) for Australia and New Zealand. As RBO, XMPro will facilitate and drive local Digital Twin Consortium engagements and activities with regional industry, government, and academic institutions on behalf of the consortium throughout Australia and New Zealand.

XMPro has been a longstanding contributor to the Digital Twin Consortium. With its strong presence in the region, the company is ideally suited to facilitating local activities for organizations interested in digital twin technology. XMPro's No-Code Application Development Platform helps many of the world's largest mining, oil and gas, and manufacturing companies build digital twins to improve situational awareness and decision-making.

"With XMPRO as the RBO for Australia and New Zealand, we are already seeing multiple opportunities through their strong relationships across various industries and academia," said Dan Isaacs, CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. "XMPro has an extensive and growing network of partners, companies, and associations with local government, industry, and academia to further the advancement of digital twin and enabling technologies."

"The Digital Twin Consortium has been advocating for digital twins globally. We're excited to be a catalyst for the conversations on a local level in Australia and New Zealand. We look forward to building an engaged community through regular in-person events throughout the region," said XMPro CEO Pieter van Schalkwyk.

RBOs drive awareness and adoption of digital twins, developing and implementing use cases throughout the digital twin lifecycle. RBOs conduct local Digital Twin Consortium events and joint promotional activities.

About XMPro

XMPro is a leading No-Code Application Composition Platform provider for asset-intensive industries. XMPro enables subject matter experts, like engineers, to build real-time applications and digital twins without coding. Founded in 2009, XMPro has a proven track record of helping customers accelerate digital transformation and generate faster ROI on IoT innovation. To learn more, visit https://xmpro.com/.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org .

