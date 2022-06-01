TaskUs Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Trust and Safety - Content Moderation Provider

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. TASK, a global provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast growing technology companies, was recognized as a Major Contender on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Trust and Safety – Content Moderation Provider 2022.



According to Everest Group, TaskUs stands out through its well-being management offerings, investment in research, and recent development of TaskVerse , a centralized platform for the gig workforce to complete tasks from anywhere in the world.

"A robust trust and safety policy, regularly fine-tuned to reflect global trends and events, remains instrumental in keeping online platforms free from malicious content," said Abhijnan Dasgupta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "TaskUs continues to invest heavily in its Policy Research Lab for generating actionable insights for its clientele. Additionally, TaskUs has strengthened its offering on wellbeing management – it provides wellness-as-a-service and also offers wellness advisory and consulting services as a standalone service to its clients. These are some of the factors that have contributed to TaskUs' positioning as a Major Contender on Everest Group's Trust and Safety – Content Moderation Services PEAK Matrix® 2022."

"TaskUs provides exceptional content moderation services across a wide range of industries, and this recognition by Everest Group shows that our continued investments in specialized services and tools are making a positive impact in the market," Chief Customer Officer at TaskUs Jarrod Johnson said. "In addition, our comprehensive wellness offerings continue to be acknowledged as a differentiator."

Phil Tomlinson, Global Lead of Trust and Safety, said, "We are grateful to Everest Group for their acknowledgement of our trust and safety services and our commitment to investing in valuable insights and research to guide our work."

The full version of the report is available here .

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 45,800 employees across twenty-three locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

