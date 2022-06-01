Kymera Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for KT-333, a First-in-Class, Investigational STAT3 Degrader for the Treatment of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to KT-333 for the treatment of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL). KT-333 is a first-in-class degrader of the transcriptional regulator STAT3. STAT3 activation has been shown to be a key modulator of disease in PTCL, and there are currently no approved therapies for PTCL that target this pathway.



"The Orphan Drug Designation highlights the potential of this first-in-class heterobifunctional degrader to transform the treatment of PTCL by targeting STAT3, a protein that has historically been undruggable," said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. "We look forward to working with the lymphoma community to rapidly advance KT-333 as a potential treatment for PTCL while we continue to expand clinical investigation of this novel mechanism in other cancers both in the hematological and in the solid tumor space."

The FDA's Orphan Drug Designation program provides orphan status to drugs defined as those intended for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Orphan drug designation qualifies the sponsor of the drug for certain development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, prescription drug user fee exemptions and seven-year marketing exclusivity upon FDA approval.

KT-333 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 trial in adult patients with relapsed/refractory liquid and solid tumors, including aggressive lymphomas. KT-333 is a potent and selective heterobifunctional small molecule protein degrader which can mediate degradation of the STAT3 protein.

Normally, the STAT3 protein is activated by cytokines and growth factors, resulting in transcriptional regulation of many important cellular functions. In diseases including cancer, STAT3 activity becomes dysregulated, resulting in persistent activation of STAT3.

About Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

PTCL, a subtype of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, is a heterogenous group of tumors that arise from mature white blood cells (T-cells) in the lymphoid tissues in areas such as the lymph nodes, lungs, gastrointestinal tract and skin. Approximately 13,000 PTCL patients are diagnosed in the U.S. each year, and PTCL accounts for 15% to 20% of aggressive lymphomas in the United States. PTCLs carry a poorer prognosis than other non-Hodgkin's lymphomas since they are less responsive to standard chemotherapy regimens.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics KYMR is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera's Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule therapies that harness the body's innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address the most intractable pathways and provide new treatments for patients. Kymera's initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a "Fierce 15" biotechnology company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston's "Best Places to Work." For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

