Raymond James Completes Acquisition Of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Financial RJF announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.

"The strategic and cultural fit between Raymond James and TriState has been continually reinforced as our teams have worked toward this point over the last few months," said Raymond James Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. "Our collective focus on client-first values and a long-term horizon are unique and a true differentiator for our firms. I'm thrilled to officially welcome TriState Capital to the Raymond James family and look forward to continue growing together."

"We at TriState Capital are as excited about our future as we have ever been, and we are excited about our opportunity to partner with Raymond James who truly values what we have built and what we have left to achieve," said TriState Capital Executive Chairman and founder Jim Getz. "Remaining as a separately-chartered bank, TriState Capital Bank will continue serving our clients with premier private banking, commercial lending and treasury management solutions. Chartwell Investment Partners will complement and benefit from the resources offered by Carillon Tower Advisers."

As a result of the acquisition, each share of TriState Capital common stock was converted into the right to receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 shares of Raymond James common stock, which represents per share consideration of $30.62 based on the closing price of Raymond James common stock on May 31, 2022. Shares of TriState Capital ceased trading after the closing of the NASDAQ stock market on May 31, 2022.

In addition, each share of TriState Capital's Series C Perpetual Non-Cumulative Convertible Non-Voting Preferred Stock was converted into the right to receive $30 per share of the TriState Capital common stock into which such Series C preferred stock was convertible.

Further, each share of TriState Capital's 6.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and each share of TriState Capital's 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock was converted, respectively, into the right to receive one share of a newly created series A and series B preferred stock of Raymond James. Each outstanding TriState Capital depositary share representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the applicable series of TriState Capital preferred stock was converted into a Raymond James depositary share representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the applicable newly created series of Raymond James preferred stock RJF.

For more information on the transaction, please refer to the announcement press release.

