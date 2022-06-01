Guardion Health Sciences Announces Agreement with OmegaQuant Laboratories

HOUSTON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ("Guardion" or the "Company") GHSI announced an agreement with OmegaQuant Laboratories ("OmegaQuant") to provide Guardion with analytic testing and laboratory support services for current and future products. Guardion is a clinical nutrition company that offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically-developed products that are designed to support the health needs of consumers, healthcare professionals and providers and their patients.



OmegaQuant is an independent, CLIA-certified laboratory located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota that offers an extensive suite of clinical tests to researchers, clinicians and the public, including Omega-3 Index, Vitamin D, Prenatal DHA and Mother's Milk DHA testing. OmegaQuant performs fatty acid analysis for commercial and academic research collaborators and for consumers interested in monitoring their nutritional status in both blood and breast milk. The Omega-3 Index tests measure all the fatty acids in the blood, and reports levels of all 24 fatty acids, as well as the Omega-3 index, Ratios, and the Trans Fat Index.

"This relationship with OmegaQuant positions us to conduct a variety of research projects around both our current product lines, as well as to evaluate future products for efficacy," commented Bret Scholtes, Guardion's Chief Executive Officer. "While we are still in the early stages of the relationship, we anticipate applying the Omega-3 Index test to advance the science of our current products, including the recently launched Omega Boost 1,200 mg Omega-3 Gel Bites recently launched under the Guardion flagship Viactiv® brand."

"We look forward to launching research projects with Guardion as we have with several top institutions such as Harvard University and the NIH, as well as with multiple healthcare businesses," added Jason Polreis, OmegaQuant's Chief Executive Officer. "Our proprietary standardized and validated testing helps organizations and individuals through their doctors better understand blood chemistry and the impact that fatty acid composition may have on overall health."

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI is a clinical nutrition company. Guardion's portfolio of science-based, clinically developed products are designed to support the health needs of consumers, healthcare professionals and providers and their patients. The Company's combination of expertise and scientifically supported products is the foundation of Guardion's growing position within the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company's filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the integration of a new management team, the integration of one or more acquisitions and targets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

