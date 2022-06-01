Global Hydrogen Market is Projected to Reach US$ 286,789.2 Million by 2027 – Exclusive Study by Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the study undertaken by Astute Analytica the global hydrogen market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The global hydrogen market was valued at US$ 194,899.0 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 286,789.2 Million by 2027. Moreover, in terms of volume, the market in expected to project the CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Hydrogen can be stored by converting it into the form of liquid by decreasing the temperature of the hydrogen at a constant pressure to obtain the liquid phase. Moreover, the use of hydrogen as chemical storage, energy carrier, and feedstock for industrial production can substantially reduce GHG emissions in hard-to-abate sectors.

Factors such as decrease in the cost of solar PV and wind energy electricity and global shift towards reduction in carbon emission drives the growth in the market over the forecast period. Solar energy is one of the most promising energy sources due to the advantage of high availability, considerable amount of energy-saving and carbon emission reduction. In addition, increased investment in R&D sector by countries in order to increase hydrogen production provides a lucrative growth opportunity in the hydrogen market. However, high cost of production of green hydrogen through electrolysis is one of the major constraints in the overall demand of hydrogen around the world.

Market Insights

On the basis of technology, the thermal process segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share in the hydrogen market over the forecast period. Steam reforming, a high-temperature process in which steam combines with hydrocarbon fuel to produce hydrogen, is a common thermal technique for hydrogen production. Furthermore, electrolytic process segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as hydrogen produced by electrolysis can result in zero greenhouse gas emissions.

In terms of application, the ammonia production segment holds the largest market share in 2021 as most current nitrogen-based fertilizers start with ammonia. Ammonia production is applied at a larger scale due to its potential as a carbon-free fuel, hydrogen carrier, and energy store, renewable hydrogen technologies. Moreover, hydrogen fuel cell segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as hydrogen used in fuel cells has the energy to weight ratio ten times greater than lithium-ion batteries.

By delivery mode, the merchant segment dominated the hydrogen market in 2021. More than 80% of merchant hydrogen is sold to refineries for the purposes of hydrocracking, ultra-low-sulfur diesel hydrotreating, fluid catalytic cracking (FCC), feed (gas oil) hydrotreating, and naphtha hydrotreating. Furthermore, captive segment is expected to project the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the hydrogen market in 2021 due to the presence of large number of refineries in key APAC countries such as China and India. Whereas, North America is anticipated to hold the highest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. The sector has grown swiftly as a result of contributions from each application and technology. In the United States, the use of hydrogen in the production of methanol and ammonia is quickly growing.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 194,899.0 Million Market Outlook for 2027 US$ 286,789.2 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.6% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Top Market Players Air Liquide International S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Hydrogenics, Linde plc, NEL Hydrogen, Showa Denko, Iwatani CO, Messer Group GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Claind, Cummins, HyTech Power, Inox, ITM Power, PowerTap and Weldstar, Inc. among others Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By Delivery Mode, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Company Profile

Air Liquide International provides commercial services and specializes in gases, technologies and services for industry and health. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. Also, the company serves in various industries such as automotive, beverage, chemical, healthcare, electronics, food, glass, oil and gas, pharma etc. Moreover, industrial merchant holds the largest market share in terms of business revenue segmentation.

Cummins is a design manufacture, and distributes engines, filtration, and power generation products. They have the technology and real-world experience to fuel the future. Their low-pressure, non-humidified cell power modules deliver unrivalled reliability, fuel efficiency, quiet operation, and easy maintenance. Moreover, in terms of geographical revenue segmentation, US holds the largest market share.

Fuel Cell Energy delivers efficient, affordable and clean solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. They design, manufacture, undertake project development, install, operate and maintain megawatt-scale fuel cell systems, serving utilities worldwide, industrial and large municipal power users. Moreover, the company strives to provide ultra-clean, efficient distributed power generation solutions in a socially responsible manner that enhance the lives of stakeholders.

Competitive Insight

Global Hydrogen Market is highly competitive, some of the key players operating in the market includes Air Liquide International S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Hydrogenics, Linde plc, NEL Hydrogen, Showa Denko, Iwatani CO, Messer Group GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Claind, Cummins, HyTech Power, Inox, ITM Power, PowerTap and Weldstar, Inc. among others.

Segmentation Overview

Global Hydrogen Market is segmented based on technology, application, delivery mode and region. The industry trends in the global hydrogen market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Hydrogen Market:

By Technology segment of the Global Hydrogen Market is sub-segmented into:

Thermal Process Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) Partial Oxidation (POX) Coal Gasification Biomass Gasification

Electrolytic Process SOEC SOFC PEM

Others

By Application segment of the Global Hydrogen Market is sub-segmented into:

Methanol Production

Ammonia Production

Petroleum Refinery

Heat Treatment

Transportation

Power Generation

Renewable Energy

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Fuel Cell Vehicles Fuel Cell Ships Fuel Cell Battery Mobile Power Generation

Others

By Delivery Mode segment of the Global Hydrogen Market is sub-segmented into:

Captive

Merchant

By Region segment of the Global Hydrogen Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The UK Germany France Norway Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Middle East & Africa (MEA) Latin America



