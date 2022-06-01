Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemical Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural grade zinc chemicals market is estimated to garner US$ 1.3 Billion while exhibiting a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing support from several governments is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The industry is expected to secure US$ 760.0 Million in 2022.



Growth and expansion of the agricultural industry especially in the developing economies, the development of fertilizers will create lucrative opportunities for growth of the agriculture grade zinc chemicals market. Also, the rising number of research and development by the leading manufacturer and the use of zinc chemicals in agriculture is the primary factor driving the growth of the agricultural grade zinc chemicals market.

The chemical fertilizer segment is likely to offer remunerative opportunities for the global agricultural grade zinc chemicals market. Several emerging economies are making significant developments in their agricultural sector, thereby, providing lucrative opportunities to players in the market.

Request for Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14853

Key Takeaways:

By application, the chemical fertilizer segment is expected to record a 5.4% CAGR by 2032

By type, the zinc sulphate segment to expand at a 5.3% growth rate during the forecast period

The U.S market to garner US$ 462.2 Million and record a 5.2% CAGR from 2022-2032

Market in China to procure US$ 92.9 Million, expanding at a 4.8% growth rate during the assessment period

"Growth and expansion of agricultural industry especially in the developing economies, and development in fertilizers, is expected to fuel the demand of agricultural grade zinc chemicals market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape



Eminent players of the global agricultural grade zinc chemicals market include UPL, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, IFFCO, Yara, and Zochem Inc. among others. Recent developments among players include:

In June 2020 - IFFCO signed MoU with ICAR for collaborative research, testing & extension programs across the country for collaborative research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). This will also enable these centers to disseminate technological advancements by imparting training, through awareness programs, campaigns, field trials and demonstrations for the benefit of farmers.

In May 2021 - Yara, a leading crop nutrition solutions provider, announced the commercial launch of Agoro Carbon Alliance, a global business created for farmers to earn additional revenue from positive climate action. By adopting climate-positive practices farmers can produce Farm Carbon Credits or climate-smart certified crops and help to decarbonize food supply chains.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14853

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global agricultural grade zinc chemicals market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Type (Zinc Oxide, Zinc sulphate, EDTA chelated zinc, Sulphur Zinc Bentonite, Zinc chloride, Other), by Application(Animal feed, chemical fertilizer, others), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

5. Key Success Factors

TOC Continued…

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14853

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Chlorinated Polyethylene Market - The chlorinated polyethylene market is predicted to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.2% over the forecasted period of 2022 to 2032.

Acrylic Acid Market - The acrylic acid market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the period of 2022-2032. The acrylic acid market is anticipated to reach US$ 22.6 Billion in 2032, from US$ 14.6 Billion in 2022.

Paraffins Market - With a notable expansion of the key industrial sectors, the global market for paraffins is projected to hold various expansion opportunities and secure US$ 9.4 Billion by 2032. The estimated CAGR, from 2022 to 2032, is 4.4%.

Ethylene Amines Market - The ethylene amines market revenue totaled US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. The ethylene amines market is expected to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting growth at 4.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Fatty Esters Market - The global fatty esters market garnered US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a Y-o-Y increase of 4.8% to be valued at US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022. The market is likely to propel to US$ 3.4 Billion by 2032, at a 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/agricultural-grade-zinc-chemical-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs