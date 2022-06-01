SFLMaven Launches Jewelry Store In a Major Initiative into the Metaverse

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. SFLM, ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") (www.sflmaven.com), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce the grand opening of their unique and dynamic metaverse store in Decentraland. While the current store offers sales directly linked to the SFLMaven highly successful jewelry eBay store, the metaverse store is being developed to become the premier place for finding metaverse jewelry. Here are some key points of its significance:
- The new SFLMaven dynamic metaverse store is linked to the multi-million dollar revenue generated SFLMaven eBay store with thousands of loyal customers.
- SFLMaven eBay customers will be invited to shop and get "special perks" while visiting SFLMaven's metaverse store.
- The store is located in a robust blockchain platform, Decentraland, which is known for the best shopping experience via the NFT retail sales currently in the metaverse.
- SFLMaven is expecting to invite Influencers and Celebrities to promote the store or special pop-up events.
- Weddings in the Metaverse are booming and SFLMaven will take advantage of the growing trend by offering unique and one-of-a-kind engagement and wedding jewelry gifts.
- SFLMaven is working on developing proprietary technology toward a unique hologram 3D signature of quality and authentication for its merchandise.
- Live SFLMaven, Metaverse Auctions, may take place in the near future.
A tour of the store in its early opening can be seen here: (Video)
According to a report from Nansen Analytic Group, metaverse linked NFTs led the market in the first quarter of 2022, with investments in avatar and avatar assets returning an average of 129.4% beating the tremendous market of gaming and art NFTs. The metaverse market sales projections are in the hundreds of millions.
Joseph Ladin, SFLMaven Chief Executive Officer, said, "We have shown our ability to be a market leader in the online jewelry business. Now, with our original metaverse store in Decentraland, we can use sales and marketing experience to grow a loyal customer base in the metaverse. We are working with a team of marketing and Web3 developers to innovate and stay ahead on the metaverse market to be a name recognized with Metaverse jewelry of the future. I can't wait to unveil some of our exciting future plans."
Visit the Company's eBay store (www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven's upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.
Follow SFLMaven on social media:
Twitter: @sflmaven
Instagram: sflmaven
About SFLMaven
SFLMaven Corp. SFLM is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.
Corporate Contact:
info@sflmaven.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.