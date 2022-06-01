PLx Pharma Inc. to Present at JMP Securities 2022 Life Sciences Conference on June 15, 2022

SPARTA, N.J., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP ("PLx" or the "Company") is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE 81 mg and VAZALORE 325 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as "VAZALORE®"), today announced that Natasha Giordano, President and CEO and Rita O'Connor, Chief Financial Officer & Head of Manufacturing & Supply Chain, will present on June 15, 2022, at JMP Securities 2022 Life Sciences Conference in New York City.

JMP Securities 2022 Life Sciences Conference Date Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Time 9:00 a.m. ET Webcast (live and replay) https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp54/plxp/1705536



The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via PLx Pharma's investor relations website at https://ir.plxpharma.com/events-presentations/events.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule, available in 81 mg and 325 mg doses. VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule is designed for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on improving how and where active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract via its clinically validated and patent protected PLxGuard™ technology. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

Contacts:

Janet M. Barth

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, PLx Pharma Inc.

(973) 409-6542

IR@PLxPharma.com

Lisa M. Wilson

Founder & President, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com