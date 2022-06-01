PLx Pharma Inc. to Present at JMP Securities 2022 Life Sciences Conference on June 15, 2022

SPARTA, N.J., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP ("PLx" or the "Company") is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE 81 mg and VAZALORE 325 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as "VAZALORE®"), today announced that Natasha Giordano, President and CEO and Rita O'Connor, Chief Financial Officer & Head of Manufacturing & Supply Chain, will present on June 15, 2022, at JMP Securities 2022 Life Sciences Conference in New York City.
|JMP Securities 2022 Life Sciences Conference
|Date
|Wednesday, June 15, 2022
|Time
|9:00 a.m. ET
|Webcast (live and replay)
|https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp54/plxp/1705536
The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via PLx Pharma's investor relations website at https://ir.plxpharma.com/events-presentations/events.
About VAZALORE
VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule, available in 81 mg and 325 mg doses. VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule is designed for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.
About PLx Pharma Inc.
PLx Pharma Inc. is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on improving how and where active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract via its clinically validated and patent protected PLxGuard™ technology. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.
Contacts:
Janet M. Barth
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, PLx Pharma Inc.
(973) 409-6542
IR@PLxPharma.com
Lisa M. Wilson
Founder & President, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.