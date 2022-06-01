Duck Creek Technologies Joins Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Boston, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies DCT, a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today announces the availability of Duck Creek OnDemand, its cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. P&C insurance carriers with an existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) may fully utilize newly contracted Duck Creek OnDemand spend to contribute to their Azure commitment. Duck Creek offers policy, rating, billing, claims, producer, insights, distribution management, and industry content solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and all solution purchases will be conveniently billed through one single Microsoft Invoice.
By joining the Microsoft Azure Marketplace as a seller, Duck Creek expands its reach to help more P&C insurance businesses leverage cloud-based SaaS solutions to redefine their customer experiences and deliver game-changing results. "Duck Creek is proud to advance our partnership with Microsoft because they really understand enterprise and Azure offers Duck Creek the security, scalability and capability to bring modern innovations to the P&C industry," said Mike Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek. "By launching our solutions through their Azure Marketplace, we are empowering our customers – current and future – to use low-code technology that easily integrates across our vast partner ecosystem to drive results."
"Major P&C insurance companies turn to Duck Creek to optimize the entire end-to-end insurance lifecycle, accelerate product go-to-market initiatives, and deliver an engaging and optimized experience. Our team at Microsoft has found strong alignment and great value in working closely with Duck Creek as a partner and we are thrilled to welcome them as a seller in the Azure Marketplace," said Paul Maher, General Manager, Commercial Marketplace Services at Microsoft.
A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.duckcreek.com/duck-creek-technologies-joins-microsoft-azure-marketplace-video/
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies DCT is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.
Carley Bunch Duck Creek Technologies +1 (201) 962-6091 carley.bunch@duckcreek.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.