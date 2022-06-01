Endexx to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Four Seasons Westlake Village June 7-9th

CAVE CREEK, AZ, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation EDXC, a provider of innovative Hemp-derived wellness, skin care and nutritional products, is pleased to announce that Endexx is presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XII, June 8th at 10:30 am PST on Track 4. The event is being held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village presented by SRAX.

Mr. Todd Davis, Endexx's CEO and Chairman, will present a company overview and provide details on the Company's expansion as the Company is expanding its Mass Retail footprint and store count in the US.

Private investors and institutions can schedule a one-on-one meeting with Endexx's management, please contact your LD Micro representative or

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_82067/conference_home.html

About Conference:

For those that have attended, you know it is unlike any conference or event during the year.

On June 7-9th, LD Micro will be hosting 185 companies at the Four Seasons Westlake Village, for our 12th installment.

It is fun, engaging, and hosts the most prominent people in the small and micro-cap world. Folks actually look forward to it.

About LD Micro

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com .

In September 2020, LD Micro was acquired by SRAX, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

www.endexx.com & www.cbdunlimited.com

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, contact:

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis

Chairman & CEO

Endexx@endexx.com

480-595-6900

Attachment