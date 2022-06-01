Pardes Biosciences to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. PRDS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential stand-alone novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e., COVID-19), announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of Pardes' website at www.pardesbio.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.
About Pardes Biosciences, Inc.
Pardes Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company created to help solve pandemic-sized problems, starting with COVID-19. We are applying modern reversible-covalent chemistry as a starting point to discover and develop novel oral drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.pardesbio.com.
Availability of Other Information about Pardes Biosciences
Pardes Biosciences intends to use the Investors page of its website (https://ir.pardesbio.com) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Pardes Biosciences' Investors website, in addition to following Pardes' press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.
Investor Contacts:
Patrick O'Brien
pobrien@pardesbio.com
Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525-2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.