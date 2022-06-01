SomaLogic Announces June Conference Participation

BOULDER, Colo., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that the company will be participating in the following conferences.
- Jefferies Healthcare Conference
June 8-9, 2022, in New York
- 7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference
Joe Gogain, Director, Clinical R&D will present "Bigger data = better data. Detect 7,000 proteins at once with high throughput to optimize biomarker discover" during a session on June 16, 2022, in San Diego, CA.
- MultiOmics in Precision Medicine
Angela Bakker-Lee, Executive Vice President, Healthcare Strategy will moderate a panel titled, "Precision medicine for type 2 diabetes – using proteomics and AI to screen at-risk patients for major cardiac events" on June 22, 2022, at the Broad Institute in Boston.
- Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC)
Steve Williams, Chief Medical Officer will participate in a session titled, "Advances in Proteomics – Stratifying cardiovascular risk to decrease cost of care" on June 28, 2022, in Santa Clara, CA.
- Cowen Tools/Dx Revolution
Roy Smythe, Chief Executive Officer will participate in a panel titled, "Just Add Omics: Implications for a shift towards multi-modality and multi-analyte approaches to life science research and clinical applications" on June 28, 2022, in Boulder, CO.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic SLGC seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic's personalized measurement of important changes in an individual's proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.
The SomaScan® Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.
Investor Contact
Lauren Glaser
lglaser@somalogic.com
Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
marissa@gilmartinir.com
Media Contact
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
ecostales@somalogic.com
