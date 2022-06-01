Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Five Upcoming Epilepsy-Focused Conferences this Summer

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LBPH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in five upcoming events being hosted by respected epilepsy-focused patient advocacy groups.

"We are pleased to be included in these key epilepsy conferences this summer. The opportunity to understand the perspectives of the community, from patients and families, to advocacy leaders and to healthcare providers, is invaluable as we advance our promising pipeline," stated Dr. Randall Kaye, Longboard's Chief Medical Officer. "We also look forward to sharing more information on our ongoing Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study in people living with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and our plans for the future development of LP352 for the potential treatment of seizures associated with a broad range of rare and refractory epilepsies."

As part of our continuing commitment to support and partner with the epilepsy community, Longboard will sponsor and participate actively in these upcoming meetings*:

Epilepsy Foundation Pipeline Conference , June 5-6, 2022, in Santa Clara, CA + Hybrid (presenting)

, June 5-6, 2022, in Santa Clara, CA + Hybrid (presenting) Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Foundation ® (LGSF) 8 th International Family & Professional Conference , June 17-19, 2022, in Grapevine, TX (presenting)

® , June 17-19, 2022, in Grapevine, TX (presenting) Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF), in collaboration with Cook Children's Medical Center, 5 th Biennial Family & Professional Conference , June 23-25, 2022, in Fort Worth, TX (presenting)

, June 23-25, 2022, in Fort Worth, TX (presenting) World Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) Conference , co-hosted by the TSC Alliance® and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex International (TSCi), July 28-31, 2022, in Dallas, TX

, co-hosted by the TSC Alliance® and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex International (TSCi), July 28-31, 2022, in Dallas, TX FamilieSCN2A Foundation's Summer Seminar, July 28-29, 2022, in Columbus, OH (participating on roundtable)



*Participation is limited to registered guests of the conferences.

About LP352

LP352 is an oral, centrally acting, 5-HT2c superagonist in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) such as Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), and other epileptic disorders. LP352 is designed to modulate GABA and, as a result, suppress the central hyperexcitability that is characteristic of seizures. LP352 has demonstrated negligible observed impact on 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor subtypes in our preclinical studies to date. 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor agonism have been associated with significant adverse side effects. LP352 has novel chemistry and attributes. It was designed to be more specific and selective for the 5-HT2c receptor subtype, giving it the potential to reduce seizures in patients with DEEs while overcoming the known or perceived safety limitations of available drugs in the 5-HT2 class. LP352 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2a trial, the PACIFIC Study, in participants with DEEs.

About DEEs

DEEs refer to a group of severe heterogeneous epilepsies that are characterized by drug resistant seizures and significant developmental delay.

Importantly, if seizure control can be improved, developmental delay may slow. Most DEEs begin early in life, often starting in infancy. Children can have frequent and severe seizures which may be of multiple types. Epileptic spasms, tonic or atonic seizures and myoclonic seizures, among other seizure types, can be seen. In many cases, seizures are life long, although in some instances they can abate with time with certain syndromes or specific causes. Learn more.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard's small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c (5-HT2c) receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of multiple neurological diseases, and LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor (CB2) agonist, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

