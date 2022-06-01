Global Remote Sensing Software Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Sensing Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global remote sensing software market reached a value of US$ 1.46 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.92 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Remote sensing software is an application utilized for processing and monitoring remotely sensed data to extract geographic information through satellite sensor intelligence and airborne sensor data. It is extensively used for weather forecasting, natural hazard study, resource exploration, land-use mapping, and environment study. Remote sensing software operates by acquiring information over large spatial areas and supervising the constant changes in that specific region to fuel the decision-making process. At present, remote sensing software is commercially available in two varying deployment models, including on-premises and cloud.
Remote Sensing Software Market Trends
The widespread adoption of remote sensing software in various industrial verticals, such as healthcare, commercial, military, and defense, for instantly interpreting data and forecasting natural hazards represents the key factor primarily driving the market growth.
Additionally, the increasing requirement for geographic imaging, remote sensing, and global positioning system (GPS) satellite surveying for processing excessive geospatial data is propelling the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of web-based management applications for resolving various limitations related to the installation of image processing software packages and geographic information systems (GIS) is contributing to the market growth.
Moreover, the escalating utilization of remote sensing software in the agricultural sector for equipping farmers with information related to climatic variables, crop health, and quality is another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing investments and fundings in intelligent surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads and satellite communication is positively influencing the market growth. Other than this, manufacturers are offering advanced remote sensing technology, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities, is driving the market toward growth further.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global remote sensing software market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on component, deployment mode, application and End-user.
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Application:
- Ground
- Satellite
- Airborne
Breakup by End-user:
- Defense
- Commercial
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BAE Systems plc, EOS Data Analytics Inc., Esri, Hexagon AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Merrick & Company, PCI Geomatics, Textron Systems (Textron Inc.) and Trimble Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global remote sensing software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global remote sensing software market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global remote sensing software market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Remote Sensing Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
7.1 On-premises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cloud-based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Ground
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Satellite
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Airborne
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Defense
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 BAE Systems plc
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 EOS Data Analytics Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Esri
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Hexagon AB
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Merrick & Company
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 PCI Geomatics
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Textron Systems (Textron Inc.)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Trimble Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4kv235
