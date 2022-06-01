Insights on the Application Infrastructure Middleware Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Component, Organization Size, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Infrastructure Middleware Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global application infrastructure middleware market reached a value of US$ 47.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 83.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Application infrastructure middleware (AIM) is a software-based solution used for mediating between networked operating systems and applications. It is usually set up between the operating systems and applications operating on multiple servers. B2B middleware, enterprise service bus, message-oriented middleware, transaction processing monitors and business process management are some of the commonly used AIM solutions.
They are deployed through public, hybrid or private cloud computing platforms for cloud integration of existing and new applications. They can be further integrated with message-oriented middleware (MOM), remote procedure call (RPC) and database, transactional, device, portal and robotics middleware. As a result, AIM finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication and healthcare.
Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Trends
The increasing adoption of cloud computing services across industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. AIM solutions are deployed in organizations to convert existing and complex applications into Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions.
Moreover, the widespread utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices is providing a thrust to the market growth. It aids in migrating and rebuilding mission-critical customer-centric applications and assets with improved integration and orchestration. AIM also offers enhanced enterprise mobility, data security and management of remote devices and databases, which is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Additionally, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the requirement of AIM solutions for operating application programming interfaces (APIs) and other digital and distributed infrastructures. Other factors, including the increasing deployment of wireless 5G networks, along with significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global application infrastructure middleware market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, component, organization size and End-use industry.
Breakup by Type:
- Server-based
- Client-based
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by End-use Industry:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Government
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Informatica LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc. and Unisys Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global application infrastructure middleware market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global application infrastructure middleware market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the End-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global application infrastructure middleware market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Application Infrastructure Middleware Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Server-based
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Client-based
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Software
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 IT and Telecommunication
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Healthcare
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Retail
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Government
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Fujitsu Limited
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Informatica LLC
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Oracle Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Salesforce.com Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 SAP SE
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Software AG
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 TIBCO Software Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Unisys Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbdxe3
Attachment
