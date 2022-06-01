Singer and Songwriter Bezo Impacts the Independent Charts With "RARI"

New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Finesse involves the unique ability to maneuver seamlessly around people or objects in a smooth manner. It's the refinement of performance, execution, and artisanship. Breakout music sensation Bezo personifies finesse. He is an acclaimed singer, engineer, producer and trendsetter. He's a musical Tour De Force. Bezo's sound is an eclectic fusion of Pop, Hip Hop and R&B. He grew up in Denver, CO into a family of musicians. Equally important, his musical inspirations include Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana and Blink 182.
With an infectious thirst for music knowledge and dedication to quality, making music is not a clichéd "dream" for Bezo; it's a chosen path. His endless imagination combined with an abundance of ingenuity ensures a future of ambitious creations from this dynamic singer/songwriter. He's an artist who pushes boundaries to defy traditional pre-conceived notions of what music is. Bezo has impressed a myriad of music industry insiders with his well-executed versatility. His energetic drive and outgoing personality enabled him to work with artists like Young Thug, Gunna, Polo G, and Sevyn Streeter as a producer/engineer.
Moreover, Bezo demonstrates his unforgettable melodies and explosive vocals on his new single, "RARI." The song is rhythmic and alluring. "RARI" is sure to appeal to music fans around the globe. Bezo effortlessly shifts his voice and delivery into the beat so that it acts as an additional instrument within the track. The song is receiving kudos from a myriad of radio DJs across America. Bezo is the Next To Blow. The buzz is growing, the anticipation is thrilling, and the momentum is rising. We invite you to stand up and witness something truly magnificent! Respect his grind and join the movement.
"RARI" Links:
https://td.bezomusic.com/RARI
Jesse Atkinson Truthwarrior1968@gmail.com
