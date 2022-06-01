Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference which runs from June 8-10, 2022.
To access the live webcast and archived recording of the fireside chat, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). Vonoprazan-based regimens are approved in the U.S. as part of a co-packaged product in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults, marketed as VOQUEZNA™ TRIPLE PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin, clarithromycin) and VOQUEZNA™ DUAL PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin). Phathom has a New Drug Application under review by the FDA for vonoprazan in erosive esophagitis (EE) and is studying the use of vonoprazan for the treatment of non-erosive reflux disease (NERD). For more information about Phathom, visit the Company's website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.
INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com
ir@phathompharma.com
© 2022 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved.
VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
