Insights on the Account Reconciliation Software Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End-user and Region

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Account Reconciliation Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global account reconciliation software market reached a value of US$ 2.45 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.8 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 14.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Account reconciliation software refers to an advanced tool used to standardize and automate the settlement process to generate clear and precise financial statements. It is an easy to set up and user-friendly tool with various functionalities and features, such as transaction matching, reporting, issue management, and classification. It is designed to maximize productivity, improve efficiency and save time by eliminating the need for manual calculations and data manipulation.

It provides accountants with a streamlined method to ensure the accuracy of their balance sheets and allow them to compare data, analyze discrepancies, attach supporting documents and take the required actions quickly. As a result, account reconciliation software is rapidly gaining traction across numerous industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, e-commerce, healthcare, government and public, information technology (IT) and telecom.



Account Reconciliation Software Market Trends:

Account reconciliation software is widely utilized to minimize accounting errors, track interest charges, reduce the risk of frauds, and monitor data, such as trial balance and cash flows. Besides this, the growing need for standardized activities in banks and the widespread adoption of customer-centric banking solutions represent the primary factors driving the market. Additionally, the escalating demand for automated banking solutions and error detection software to enhance operational efficiency and reduce overall costs is accelerating product adoption rates.

Furthermore, the leading players are introducing innovative account reconciliation software integrated with advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to improve the cash flow management and reconciliation process. This, in confluence with the rising popularity of cloud solutions, is propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the growing need for generating electronic bills, increasing number of online transactions and credit card payments, technological advancements, and favorable government policies, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global account reconciliation software market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, deployment mode, organization size and end user.



Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Sector

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being API Software Limited, BlackLine Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Fiserv Inc., Intuit Inc., Oracle Corporation, ReconArt Inc., Sage Group plc, SmartStream Technologies ltd., Trintech Inc. and Xero Limited.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global account reconciliation software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global account reconciliation software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global account reconciliation software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Manufacturing

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Retail and E-Commerce

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 IT and Telecom

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Energy and Utilities

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Government and Public Sector

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 API Software Limited

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 BlackLine Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Fiserv Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Intuit Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Oracle Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 ReconArt Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Sage Group plc

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 SmartStream Technologies ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Trintech Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Xero Limited

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40omso

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900