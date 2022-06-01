That's a wrap: Success of RC Show's hybrid format may forecast the future of trade shows

Toronto, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a long pandemic the foodservice and hospitality event of the year was able to make the ultimate comeback, offering the best of an in-person and virtual experience to attendees with its new hybrid format. The RC Show, which ran from May 9 to 11 at Toronto's Enercare Centre, offered solution-based content, industry thought leaders and expert insight on the issues that matter most – from sustainability and food waste to technology, mental health, diversity and inclusion, alternative revenue streams and pandemic REVIVAL.
With a dynamic lineup, including eight curated pavilions, hundreds of products and services, over 250 speakers across six stages and six competitions, this is all available for viewing on Restaurants Canada's newly launched 365 Marketplace, a one-stop resource for the foodservice and hospitality industry. In total, the event brought together 20,000 industry professionals in-person and virtually combined, with over 34,000 virtual page views and more than 1,300 hours watched across the three-day event. "The success of this year's RC Show really exemplifies just how adaptable we've had to become as a result of the pandemic," said Roy Little, Interim CEO of Restaurants Canada, "Hybrid technology has truly revolutionized every facet of our lives and I'm incredibly happy we were able to use it to bring our industry together from coast to coast and beyond. We will certainly continue to evolve our offerings for even better attendee and exhibitor experiences in the future".
The 2022 RC Show also featured a lineup of awards and competitions highlighting industry leaders for their skills and contributions to foodservice and hospitality. This year's winners include:
Donna Dooher, Owner and Executive Chef, Mildred's Temple Kitchen - Culinary Excellence Award
John Sinopoli, Owner and Chef, Ascari Enoteca & Hi Lo Bar - Leadership Excellence Award
Trevor Lui, Chef and Co-Founder, Quell Now Inc. - Social Advocate Award
Trendi - Restaurants Canada Innovation Award
Lyre's Spirit Co - Best Small Booth Award
SkipTheDishes - Best Large Booth Award
Food Service Solutions Canada - Best Booth Experience Award
Impossible Foods - Best First Year Exhibitor Booth Award
Jose Luis Fernández, Langdon Hall - Sommelier Service Competition,1st
Matt Landry, Stable House Bistro - Sommelier Service Competition, 2nd
Christophe Reitz, Quatrefoil Restaurant - Sommelier Service Competition, 3rd
Samantha Medeiros, Chef de Cuisine, La Palma - Garland Canada Culinary Competition, 1st
Michael Roszell, Chef de Cuisine, Quaaout Lodge -Garland Canada Culinary Competition,2nd
Zach Keeshig, Chef, Naagan - Garland Canada Culinary Competition, 3rd
Ruby Gatt, Sous Chef, Piano Piano - Garland Canada Culinary Competition, "Runner Up"
Samantha Medeiros, Chef de Cuisine, La Palma - Garland Canada Culinary Competition, "Fan Favourite"
Sally Gillspie & Monique Godinho - Beyond the Rail Competition, 1st
Madi Homewood & Nick Incretoli - Beyond the Rail Competition, 2nd
Katie Shewan & Erin Simpson - Beyond the Rail Competition, 3rd
John DeJong, Penny's Motel & Aprés - John Bil Oyster Shucking Competition, 1st
Chris Manocchio, Rodney's Oyster House - John Bil Oyster Shucking Competition, 2nd & ‘Cleanest Plate'
Kelly Peck, Kickstand Communications - John Bil Oyster Shucking Competition, 3rd
Nelson Phu, Rosso Coffee Roasters - Canadian National Barista Championships, 1st
Ben Put, Monogram Coffee - Canadian National Barista Championships, 2nd
Rambert Sin, Mountain Coffee - Canadian National Barista Championships, 3rd
Paprik Liu, Phil & Sebastian - Cup Tasters Championship, 1st
Giuliano De Vito, Subtext Coffee - Cup Tasters Championship, 2nd
Felix Cha, De Mello Coffee - Cup Tasters Championship, 2nd
Missed this year's RC Show? Visit www.RC365Marketplace.com to shop the show floor and view the show's fully recorded schedule, including fireside chats, competitions, events, demonstrations and keynote conversations. Mark your calendar for the 2023 RC Show, running April 10 to 12 at Toronto's Enercare Centre!
About RC Show – Since 1944
Canada's leading foodservice and hospitality event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with multiple days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead the industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at www.rcshow.com
About Restaurants Canada
Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada's diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's foodservice sector was a $95 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada's number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in sales due to the impacts of COVID-19. www.restaurantscanada.org
Tianna Goguen Restaurants Canada 416-738-7134 media@restaurantscanada.org
