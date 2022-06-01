Worldwide Complaint Management Software Industry to 2027 - Featuring AssurX, Freshworks and Sparta Systems Among Others

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Complaint Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global complaint management software market reached a value of US$ 1.98 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.99 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Complaint management software refers to a platform used to handle, manage, report, and respond to customer grievances and requests in a timely manner. It assists organizations in accepting, categorizing and tracking customer complaints from submission to resolution. It also prioritizes complaints based on various criteria, alerts service personnel, notifies customers when their issue has been addressed and streamlines the entire process to ensure faster resolutions. In recent years, complaint management software has gained traction among enterprises as it offers automated complaint and report processing, improves workflow, enhances customer service, and monitors customer feedback in real-time.



Complaint Management Software Market Trends:

The rising need to improve customer experience and protect brand image represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Complaint management software enables organizations to enhance the quality of their products or services by regularly monitoring and recording customer grievances and feedback.

As a result, the growing awareness regarding numerous benefits offered by cloud-based complaint management software solutions, such as efficient resource utilization, direct IT control and cost-effectiveness, is augmenting the product demand. Additionally, the widespread adoption of customer-centric strategies and the escalating demand for automated workflow and complaint management operations are catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the integration of innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with complaint management software and significant advancements in IT infrastructure are providing lucrative opportunities to the market. Furthermore, the rising product usage in the healthcare, government and public sectors, several product innovations, and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities are some of the other factors propelling the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global complaint management software market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, component, deployment mode and end use industry.



Breakup by Type:

Integrated

Stand-alone

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Government and Public Sector

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AssurX Inc., EtQ LLC, Freshworks Inc., HappyFox Inc., Intelex Technologies (Industrial Scientific Corporation), MasterControl Inc., Quantivate LLC, Salesforce.com Inc., Sparta Systems Inc., Zendesk Inc. and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



