Aviridi Continues Investment in Life Sciences Corridor With Acquisition of Pottstown, Pa. Facility

PHILADELPHIA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviridi, a life sciences company and Qualified Opportunity Zone Business, has acquired a 26,000-square-foot industrial building in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, to expand its presence in the Philadelphia region's fast-growing life sciences market.
The facility is an Opportunity Zone property where a life sciences company would fit the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) mold and contribute to the revitalization of the Pottstown West submarket. Aviridi will immediately invest in base building renovations which it intends to complete by early Fall.
"Pottstown is an exceptionally attractive location for life sciences manufacturing as research and development companies seek to commercialize their successes in the lab and require modern, cost-effective manufacturing capacity in order to grow," said Jamie Anderson, co-founder of Aviridi. "We are exceptionally thankful to Peggy Lee-Clark, Executive Director for Pottstown Area Economic Development Inc. and Justin Keller, Borough Manager for Pottstown, for assisting us in this process and welcoming us to the borough."
Pottstown has a deep industrial history that has made it a prime location for businesses in the global economy. The 5.5-square-mile borough is home to approximately 22,000 residents and is strategically located in southeastern Pennsylvania's logistics corridor. The Pottstown West submarket is a strategic high priority redevelopment zone for the state of Pennsylvania and the Federal Opportunity Zone program.
Learn more about biofermentation manufacturing and how synthetic biology can help create a sustainable future. For more information on Aviridi's Norristown project, click here.
About Aviridi
Aviridi is a life sciences platform and Qualified Opportunity Zone Business that enables more efficient, sustainable, and consistently high-quality ingredients for pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and consumer products. Through investments in life sciences R&D and manufacturing capacity, Aviridi aims to relieve the strain on global supply chains and meet consumer demand while creating a more sustainable world. Learn more at Aviridi.co.
Media Contact
Charity Lacey
Gregory FCA
Office: 619.368.4373
aviridi@gregoryfca.com
Company Contact
info@aviridi.co
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.